📹 Rescue Christians and the vulnerable from the Taliban: The Vulnerable People Project

Donate to help rescue persecuted Christians and vulnerable allies be rescued from Afghanistan: https://www.lifefunder.com/afghanistan After the catastrophic takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, movie producer Jason Jones is energetically working with members of congress, private contractors, and governments around the world to fly persecuted Christians and vulnerable people out of...

