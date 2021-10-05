Sen. Rand Paul calls out Biden official on COVID shot: 'quit lying about natural immunity''
REPOST from Forbes Breaking News: After it was revealed in a Senate Health Committee hearing that HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra does not have a science degree, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) berated him and demanded an apology from him for forcing the vaccine on those with natural immunity from COVID-19.
LifeSite News ClipsOctober 5, 2021
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
