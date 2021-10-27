LifeSite News Clips

Stop the Shot! Caught on Tape: Hospital CEOs collude to deny medical care

This explosive press conference presents shocking recordings of hospital executives discussing coordinated plans to restrict fluids and nutrition for hospitalized COVID patients, suppression of all visits for COVID patients while in hospital, denial of vital medicines, and more.

October 27, 2021

