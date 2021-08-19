Stop the Shot Part II: Fertility Risks
Playback of this livestream begins at the 1 hour mark: Join this continuation of the ‘Stop the Shot’ conference on August 19, 2021 at 12pmEST by Truth for Health Foundation. Some of the world’s leading physicians and researchers will be discussing the threat the COVID shot poses to male and...
LifeSite News ClipsAugust 19, 2021
About the Show
Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.
Recent VideosSee More
-
📹 WATCH: NY coronavirus doctor: Faith in 'sociopaths' like Fauci 'a very foolish choice'
-
VIDEO: Hundreds gather for first ever Men’s March against abortion in DC 🎥
-
WATCH: Family says no to vaccination and 'communist' indoctrination!
-
VIDEO: THE LAST RESORT - Baby boxes are saving children and blessing families
-
WATCH: 'Homosexuality doesn't have to last a lifetime!' Former LGBTQ's speak out against Equality Act