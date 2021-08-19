LIVE:
Doctors discuss fertility risks of COVID jab
Stop the Shot Part II: Fertility Risks

Playback of this livestream begins at the 1 hour mark: Join this continuation of the ‘Stop the Shot’ conference on August 19, 2021 at 12pmEST by Truth for Health Foundation. Some of the world’s leading physicians and researchers will be discussing the threat the COVID shot poses to male and...

August 19, 2021

