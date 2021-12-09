Tesla CEO Elon Musk warns civilization will ‘crumble’ if people don’t have more children
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned Monday that the world is in danger of collapsing from a low birthrate, contrary to the common belief that the world is threatened by overpopulation. Musk’s “remarks came in response to a question about how his company’s not-yet-released Tesla Bot could solve labor issues,”
