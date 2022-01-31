The media doesn't want you to see this footage of the Canadian truckers' protest
Citizen journalists have provided amazing videos proving the magnitude of Canada's anti-mandate protests. LifeSiteNews is preparing to hire a helicopter to show you every truck crossing Canada. In the meantime, John-Henry Westen invites witnesses of this once-in-a-lifetime event to send us their footage.
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 31, 2022
