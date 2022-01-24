Thousands rally in Washington, DC to 'Defeat The Mandates'
Mothers from California, fathers from New York, and thousands of Americans from every state in the nation came to Washington, D.C. with one voice to let elected officials and unelected bureaucrats know that they are fed up with federal mandates attempting to force them to get vaccinated.
Lifesite News ClipsJanuary 24, 2022
