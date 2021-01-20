Now Playing

Trump’s legacy and the Biden regime: An interview with LifeSite’s U.S. Bureau Chief

3 minutes ago

LifeSite's Jim Hale and Doug Mainwaring discuss Trump's legacy, Biden's incoming administration, and what is going on in our nation right now.

