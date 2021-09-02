VIDEO: 'I’m not going to live a coward’s life, fearing death every day': Catholic parents facing jailing time for opposing lockdowns
The Dean family of Ohio made a decision to resisst as soon as the heavy hand of the law imposed virus regulations. LifeSiteNews sent video team Michael Hogan and Jim Hale to Ohio where the Deans are now facing jail time for standing up for their sincerely held religious beliefs....
September 2, 2021
