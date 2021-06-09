VIDEO: THE LAST RESORT - Baby boxes are saving children and blessing families

"In a perfect world, baby boxes are not needed, but as everybody knows, we don't live in a perfect world." So says Bedford, Indiana Fire Chief John Hughes, who welcomed the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at his fire station. The effort to make Baby Boxes available throughout the world is the inspiration of Monica Kelsey, whose mission was born out of her own pain and suffering after discovering how she came into the world. LifeSite sent our team of Michael Hogan and Jim Hale to Bedford to meet Monica, and a couple of very special "saved" babies.

