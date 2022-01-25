Lifesite News Clips

WATCH: Canadian patriots protest trucker vax mandate in cross-country convoy

The streets have come alive in Canada with patriotism, as a convoy of truckers is driving across the nation in protest of COVID tyranny restrictions. Many Canadian citizens voiced their support for the convoy, including Constable Erin Howard of Ontario who called the truckers 'heroes.'

January 25, 2022

Lifesite News Clips

