2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
Click for Articles & Videos
Lifesite News Clips

WATCH: Freedom Convoy protestors remove barricades around National War Memorial to unite in prayer

After barricades were erected around the National War memorial in downtown Ottawa to supposedly discourage Freedom Convoy protestors from desecrating the monument, footage emerged showing protestors and veterans removing the barricades, praying the Our Father and singing the national anthem.

Lifesite News ClipsFebruary 15, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Lifesite News Clips

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More