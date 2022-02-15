WATCH: Freedom Convoy protestors remove barricades around National War Memorial to unite in prayer
After barricades were erected around the National War memorial in downtown Ottawa to supposedly discourage Freedom Convoy protestors from desecrating the monument, footage emerged showing protestors and veterans removing the barricades, praying the Our Father and singing the national anthem.
February 15, 2022
