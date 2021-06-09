Now Playing

WATCH: ‘Homosexuality doesn’t have to last a lifetime!’ Former LGBTQ’s speak out against Equality Act

2 hours ago

With the threat of the so-called Equality Act becoming federal law, a group of committed men and women came to Washington, D.C. to urge Senators to vote against a law that seeks to abolish efforts to help homosexuals and transgenders change. LifeSite's Doug Mainwaring captured these powerful pleas to reconsider the harm posed by the so-called Equality Act.

