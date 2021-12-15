Lifesite News Clips

WATCH: Woman curses at, hits peaceful pro-life activist with sign outside Florida abortion center

A pro-life activist was recently assaulted outside an abortion center in Florida during a witness in defense of the unborn. The encounter, which was caught on video, is currently being investigated by police.

