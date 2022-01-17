Woke university lecturer calls students ‘vectors of disease’, tells them not to come to class
Professor Barry Mehler was placed on leave after he described students as “vectors of disease” during a profanity-laced online class. Mehler, the founder and director of the Institute for the Study of Academic Racism, began the class wearing a helmet which he said he wears to protect himself from COVID-19.
