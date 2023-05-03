LGBT victory: Peer pressure to avoid ‘heteronormativity’ is out of control 

The identity game is the hottest game in town, and everyone wants in – especially teens trying to find themselves and desperate for peer approval.

(LifeSiteNews) – The implementation of LGBT ideology in the public school system, assisted by the takeover of the entertainment industry and the pushing of progressive politicians, has been phenomenally successful by any standard. When my first book The Culture War came out in 2016, less than five percent of the population identified as LGBT. That acronym has lengthened and scrambled (and will certainly continue to do so) as students are handed scores of sexual and gender identities that they can choose from, with the only boring and uncelebrated identity being “cisgender” or “heteronormative.” (“Cisgender,” according to trans activists, refers to someone who identifies with the body they were born with. Or as Norm MacDonald put it, it is a way of stigmatizing a normal person.)

Now, the rates of students identifying as anything other than heteronormative are skyrocketing. Parents have noted that their children feel pressure to both explore and choose an identity, and that many students want to choose something that isn’t “boring.” A survey of 17,508 American high school students from 152 schools have highlighted the fruits of these polices. As reported by The Hill:

About 1 in 4 high school students identifies as LGBTQ, according to a report the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Thursday, using data from 2021. In 2021, 75.5 percent of high school students identified as heterosexual, the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) found. Among high school students, 12.2 percent identified as bisexual, 5.2 percent as questioning, 3.9 percent as other, 3.2 percent as gay or lesbian and 1.8 percent said they didn’t understand the question. The CDC says the number of LGBTQ students went from 11 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2021. The health organization said a potential reason for the increase in LGBTQ students could be from their wording around students who are questioning their sexuality. “Increases in the percentage of LGBQ+ students in YRBSS 2021 might be a result of changes in question wording to include students identifying as questioning, ‘I am not sure about my sexual identity (questioning),’ or other, ‘I describe my sexual identity in some other way,’” the report reads. Among the high school students, 57 percent have had no sexual contact in their lives, 34.6 percent had sexual contact with someone of the opposite sex, 6 percent had sexual contact with both sexes and only 2.4 percent had sexual contact with only the same sex.

The number of students identifying as anything other than “heteronormative” are increasing by double digits and going up year over year. The identity game is the hottest game in town, and everyone wants in – especially teens trying to find themselves and desperate for peer approval. That’s why disgraced former New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, after first identifying as “queer” and “pansexual,” announced to her social media followers a couple of years back that she had now discovered “demisexuality.” What is “demisexuality,” you ask? According to whoever invents these terms, it means “a sexual orientation in which a person feels sexually attracted to someone only after they’ve developed a close emotional bond with them.” I had no idea that not being promiscuous was a sexual orientation now.

Interestingly, veteran gay “rights” activist Andrew Sullivan has noted his suspicion about these skyrocketing LGBT stats, noting the fact that the vast majority of people identifying as “bisexual,” for example, are actually in relationships with opposite-sex partners, thus making it likely that many are simply choosing to identify on the LGBT spectrum while remaining exclusively in heterosexual relationships. This unfolding scenario — that being “queer” is cool and being straight is square — surely exceeds the wildest dreams and aspirations of the most radical LGBT activists. The rainbow flag now flies over many public schools for the entire month of June – and that is because it is conquered territory.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











