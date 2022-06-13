Major Australian bank gives employees six weeks of paid leave for transgender surgeries

ANZ is one of several companies—and the second of four major Australian banks—to announce this policy.

(LifeSiteNews) – I saw a tweet last week that summed up June perfectly: “Pride Month taught me it was okay to be a corporation.” For the next couple of weeks, companies desperate to tap into the social capital and popularity of the LGBT movement will be slapping the rainbow on everything, as well as rolling out as many new LGBT-friendly polices as possible (regardless of how symbolic they are).

Exhibit A is a story in the Daily Mail about ANZ, a major Australian bank. ANZ has formally announced that it will be providing six weeks of “paid gender affirmation leave for transgender and gender-diverse employees” as they pursue “’any aspect’ of gender affirmation, whether it’s social, medical or legal.” These six weeks of paid leave will “encompass twelve weeks of unpaid leave and will be added on to the normal leave entitlements granted to workers.”

“Gender affirmation” is the term trans activists now use to describe “sex change” surgeries and drugs once they realized that “sex change” indicates that there is a sex to change, which contradicts their central premise. So “gender affirmation” it became, with the very phrase—now used by all media and politicians who know what’s good for them—supporting the central premise that people simply need nip and tuck and surgeries and pills so that they look on the outside what they feel on the inside.

READ: 'Transgender' males are now pushing for uterus transplants

ANZ is one of several companies—and the second of four major banks—to announce this policy (Westpac is giving four weeks of paid leave, meaning it is several weeks less pro-trans than ANZ). Staff can now take paid time off to get legal documents changed, or to get actual surgeries to remove breasts, genitals, or other inconvenient indicators of one’s sex. ANZ’s “Diversity and Inclusion Lead” Fiona MacDonald announced:

This is another example of ANZ’s ongoing commitment to the LGBTIQ+ community and creating an inclusive culture where our people feel a sense of belonging and comfortable to be their authentic selves. The six weeks of paid leave means people who are affirming their gender do not need to exhaust their annual or sick leave entitlements, while also easing some of the financial pressures. This is especially important as research shows that trans and gender diverse people are more likely to experience lower incomes and employment rates.

MacDonald also affirmed the various ways ANZ affirms the “gender affirmations” of LGBT employees, from cross-dressing to pronouns to hormone therapy. Equality Australia, an LGBT lobby group, lauded the move. Stassja Frei of the Coalition for Biological Reality, however, noted that the move is “incredibly irresponsible” and “not equality.” The Daily Mail noted that both Allianz and Coles have made similar moves in the last year, with Coles providing ten days of “paid gender affirmation leave” in conjunction with the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia, citing 900 team members “who identify as transgender or gender diverse.”

It’s only mid-June, which means we’ll be seeing a lot more of this. It is all part of the major corporate shift into the progressive camp, which has been ongoing for years. There are very few major companies who are not on the “Pride” bandwagon, a feedback loop in which corporations borrow the mantle of “social progress” while LGBT organizations increase both the appearance and reality of social dominance. When major corporations sponsor “Pride” events, they are both helping the LGBT movement and helping themselves. This mutually-affirming relationship is one that social conservatives should be aware of. Many large corporations are assisting those who are destroying our values and social fabric—and that should have an impact on our politics.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

