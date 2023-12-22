‘A political Christmas miracle’: Official petition to oust Trudeau surpasses 370k signatures

'This isn't just a petition; it's a battle cry from the heart of Canada, a nation known for its resilience, politeness, and, above all, its love for freedom and democracy,' wrote Canadian journalist Dan Knight.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Canadians could replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this Christmas season as hundreds of thousands call for a no-confidence vote.

December 24, Christmas Eve, marks the closing date for a petition demanding a vote of no confidence and election call against Trudeau and his Liberal government. The appeal has already been signed by 371,169 Canadians across the country as of this writing.

“With just four days left until Christmas, Canadians across the country might be on the cusp of witnessing what could only be described as a political Christmas miracle,” Canadian journalist Dan Knight wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“As families gather around festive lights and Christmas trees, a different kind of gathering is taking place – a gathering of voices, hundreds of thousands strong, united in their call for a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,” he continued.

The petition has received overwhelming support by Canadians who are standing up for their freedoms which have been taken away and limited by Trudeau and his government.

“This isn’t just any petition,” Knight added. “It’s a historic movement, the likes of which Canada has never seen before, and its closing date – December 24, 2023 – couldn’t be more symbolic. In a season known for hope, change, and miracles, e-4701 embodies the collective aspiration of Canadians for a shift in their political landscape.”

“This isn’t just a petition; it’s a battle cry from the heart of Canada, a nation known for its resilience, politeness, and, above all, its love for freedom and democracy,” he declared.

The official petition, titled petition e-4701, was initiated by Peterborough, Ontario resident Melissa Outwater and sponsored by Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri.

It reads, “We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to call for a vote of no confidence and a federal election 45 days following the vote.”

Petitions to Canada’s House of Commons can be started by anyone but must have the support of five Canadian citizens or residents along with the support of a sitting MP.

Once a petition has more than 500 verified signatures, it is presented to the House of Commons, where it awaits an official government response.

The stipulations the petition lays out for the vote of no confidence to take place reads: “The citizens of Canada have lost confidence in Justin Trudeau and the Liberal/NDP coalition. We call on the house for a vote of no confidence. We ask for an election 45 days after the vote if won.”

The petition stipulates that the current Liberal government under Trudeau is “not acting in the best interest of all citizens” due to its ideologically charged agenda of going after people’s “civil liberties” and “unbalanced immigration policies.”

“The policies of this government aren’t aligning with the crisis Canada is facing: housing costs, infringement of civil liberties, highest inflation in history, unbalanced immigration policies, taxation to the point of poverty, weakening of our economy by importing natural resources that Canada already has and under-utilizes,” it reads.

Additionally, the petition states that after over eight years with Trudeau in charge, Canadians are losing confidence in his leadership, especially “after five ethics investigations” have had to be conducted.

As a result, the petition states that Canada’s “reputation” is “being tarnished on a global scale under his leadership.”

Recent polls show that the Trudeau Liberals’ scandal-plagued government’s popularity has taken a nosedive with no end in sight.

Per a recent LifeSiteNews report, according to polls, were a Canadian federal election held today the Conservatives under leader Pierre Poilievre would win a majority in the House of Commons over Trudeau’s Liberals.

Trudeau’s popularity has been falling and his government has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest being a controversy around a three-year carbon tax “pause” he announced on home heating oil, but only in Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Even top Liberal party stalwarts have called for him to resign.

However, the New Democratic Party (NDP) has an informal coalition with Trudeau that began last year, agreeing to support and keep the Liberals in power until the next election is mandated by law in 2025. Until the NDP decides to break ranks with the Liberals, an early election call is unlikely.

While the petition will close December 24, it will not be presented to Parliament until January 29, 2024. After the petition is presented, Trudeau and his government will have 45 days to respond.

To join thousands of Canadians by signing the petition to replace Trudeau and his Liberal government, click here.

