BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people

In direct violation of Church teaching, First Lady Jill Biden promoted 'birth control pills' and condoms to Kenya's youth, while scandalously wearing a rosary around her neck.

(LifeSiteNews) — First Lady of the United States Jill Biden encouraged young Kenyans to continue spreading propaganda about contraception and “safe sex” at their churches and schools, all while wearing a Rosary around her neck.

As part of her five-day trip to Namibia and Kenya last week, Biden participated in multiple events pertaining to the “empowerment of women and youth.” On Saturday the First Lady stopped by the Shujaaz Konnect Festival in Nairobi, Kenya, where she dropped in on a watch party for “MTV Shuga,” an African drama series that aims to promote “sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

According to press pool notes compiled by Washington Post reporter Jada Yuan, the Rosary-sporting Biden commended Kenyan youth attending the festival for their willingness to learn about and discuss “safe dating and safe sex.”

“[I] really applaud you for wanting to learn more about [the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief] and HIV/AIDS and financial literacy and safe dating and safe sex,” she said. “You know, these are issues that really all people need to talk about them [sic]. Yet, somehow, they don’t, and the consequences of not talking about it are so dire. So, I love seeing the young people here.”

The Shujaaz Konnect Festival is organized by media company Shujaaz Inc. and the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, with the help of PEPFAR and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). PEPFAR was launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush to help people afflicted with AIDS, which is still a major cause of death in African countries.

At the “MTV Shuga” watch party itself, Biden led a discussion about what the attendees learn from the show and how they share those lessons with others. One of the participants, per the press pool notes, emphasized the importance of “using a condom” to prevent the spread of HIV, the virus that causes the AIDS disease.

READ: African bishop: We will stand for God’s truth ‘even if it means martyrdom’

The First Lady then asked if the show promotes other types of “prevention for safe sex” like “birth control pills,” to which another participant answered, “contraception for unintended pregnancy prevention and PrEP for HIV prevention.”

Then Biden followed up with, “Then so do you go into your neighborhoods or your churches or your schools and then do you spread the word further?” And when she received a “chorus of yeses,” she asked and got an affirmative answer about them being “ambassadors for this program.”

“Okay, that gives me a better picture,” she added.

Kenya is a majority Christian country, with 85% of the population identifying as Christian and one-third of all Christians identifying as Catholic. LifeSiteNews recently visited Africa to report on the heroic individuals resisting the Western-led imposition of pro-abortion, pro-contraception, and pro-LGBT ideology.

READ: Was Joe and Jill Biden’s 1977 wedding at the United Nations done according to Canon Law?

Despite professing to be Catholics, the First Lady and her husband, President Joe Biden, have long been outspoken advocates of “abortion rights” and gender ideology.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration pressured the African country of Benin to remove its name from the pro-life Geneva Consensus Declaration, which declares that abortion is not a human right.

In January 2021, LifeSiteNews reported on a group of Africans who unsuccessfully pleaded with Biden in a video message not to resume funding for organizations that provide abortions. Biden repealed the so-called “Mexico City Policy,” a Trump-era policy, on his ninth day in office.

