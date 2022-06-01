Canadian Catholic university gives ‘Christian Culture Award’ to former pro-abortion politician

Former Gov. General Michaëlle Jean once gave Canada's most famous abortionist one of the nation's highest honors.

WINDSOR, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — In April, Assumption University in Windsor gave their annual “Christian Culture Award” to a former governor general of Canada who honored a notorious abortionist with the Order of Canada distinction.

“The Christian Culture Award Gold Medal is bestowed annually on an ‘outstanding exponent of Christian ideals,’” Assumption University wrote on their website.

“Assumption University’s Board of Governors is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2021 Christian Culture Gold Medal Award: The Right Honourable Michaëlle Jean,” the university added.

While Jean ended her tenure as governor general with an approval rating of roughly 60 percent, she drew massive criticism from Catholics and pro-lifers in 2008 when she approved notorious abortionist Dr. Henry Morgentaler to the Order of Canada, the nation’s second highest honor.

The governor general’s website at the time said Morgentaler was being recognized by Canada for “his commitment to increased health care options for women, his determined efforts to influence Canadian public policy and his leadership in humanist and civil liberties organizations.”

Often considered the leader of the abortion movement in Canada, Morgentaler twice challenged the federal laws against abortion.

While his first attempt in 1975 failed, his second attempt in 1988 was successful in having provisions in the Criminal Code that regulated abortion ruled unconstitutional. Since the Supreme Court of Canada’s 1988 decision in R v. Morgentaler, the nation has not had any federal laws with respect to abortion.

Jean’s 2008 decision to bestow Morgentaler with the prestigious Order of Canada was highly divisive at that time, particularly among Catholics.

Toronto Cardinal Thomas Collins was appalled with the appointment, saying the decision to glorify the prolific abortionist was a “sad day for our country,” leading His Excellency to start a letter-writing campaign in which Catholics and other pro-lifers advocated to have Morgentaler’s appointment rescinded.

Despite many Catholic schools, institutions and prelates continuing to make room for pro-abortion politicians within the faith, the Catholic Church has always taught the “moral evil of every procured abortion.”

“This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” the Catechism reads. “Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

LifeSiteNews reached out to Assumption University for comment but has yet to receive a reply.

