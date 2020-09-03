Dissident Catholics launch ‘Catholics for Biden’ in attempt to secure Catholic vote

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

September 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A group calling itself “Catholics for Biden,” created to generate grassroots Catholic support for the Democrat Presidential candidate, is set to launch today.

The national group, which appears to be the brainchild of Kennedy family members Mark Shriver and Tim Shriver, Jr., will kick-off with a Zoom meeting Thursday evening, featuring Senator Dick Durbin and Sister Simone Campbell among others.

“Catholics for Biden” wants to convince Catholics to vote for the former VP and his running mate, Kamala Harris, despite their unwavering support for maintaining a legal right to abortion in the United States.

Numerous priests, however, have come out saying that no faithful Catholic can vote for Joe Biden. Fr. James Altman, a priest in the diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin, recently went as far as saying “You can not be Catholic and be a Democrat.”

Democrats have good reason to try to secure the Catholic vote. In 2016, Catholics pulled the lever for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton, 52% to 45% according to the Pew Research Center.

“Time to end the story of single-issue Catholic voting,” tweeted Tim Shriver, Jr., grandson of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, President John F. Kennedy’s sister.

“Time for young Catholics voices to tell the story of what our faith truly demands,” continued Shriver. “Join us tomorrow night for the launch of Young Catholics for Biden w/ Sr. Simone.”

“Join us for the Catholics for Biden launch on Thurs, 9/3, 7-8pm ET!,” urged Mark Shriver. “We'll be joined by US Senator Dick Durbin, Sister Simone Campbell, Dr. Stephen Schneck, Dr. Polly Baca, Felice Gorordo, my nephew Tim Shriver Jr.!! & more.”

Sister Simone, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August, recently skirted the issue of her support for abortion, telling Catholic News Agency (CNA), “It is above my paygrade.”

Simone, who is the executive director of the Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, is known for her support for legal abortion and is regarded as having undermined the U.S. Bishops’ expressed concern over Obamacare’s abortion component when the controversial health care takeover was being debated before its passage.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D-Illinois), was barred by Bishop Thomas Paprocki from receiving communion in his diocese because of Durbin’s support for abortion. Earlier this year, Paprocki announced via Twitter, “I am offering my prayers and fasting during this penitential season of Lent for the conversion of Senator Dick Durbin, that he will return to the pro-life position he once held when he was first elected to public office by the people of central Illinois.”

Dr. Stephen Schneck, retired Director of the Institute for Policy and Research & Catholic Studies at The Catholic University of America and a former Obama White House appointee, has said that despite their pro-abortion policies, “it make much more sense to support Democrats,” because of the other social issues they promote.

Schneck is also a board member of the USCCB’s Catholic Climate Covenant, an organization which asserts, “Catholics do care about climate change.”

Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, recently questioned the faithfulness of Joe Biden as well as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to the teachings of the Catholic faith.

“It really confuses me that both Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi time and time again state that they are faithful Catholics and yet promote unlimited abortion as well as deny so many of the teachings of our faith. Nancy stated that she will no longer support the Hyde Amendment,” wrote Bishop Stika on Twitter.

“I guess they think it is ok to say they are faithful but yet support the ultimate child abuse and human rights violation of the death of the unborn,” continued Bishop Stika. “I hope someday, her portrait will be removed from the Capital as she did of those who supported slavery. No difference.”

Considerable difference. It is a valid approach to fight abortion, along with all other human rights abuses, bit by bit. It’s one way of actually getting something done.

Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Diocese of Providence, Rhode Island, delivered a searing succinct message to the Democrat presidential contender:

“Biden-Harris. First time in a while that the Democratic ticket hasn’t had a Catholic on it,” declared Tobin.

“Sad,” he added.