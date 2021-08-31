Natural immunity offers better COVID protection than vaccine, Israeli study finds

Harvard epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff said the conclusion undermines the case for vaccine passports.

ISRAEL (LifeSiteNews) – A new study out of Israel on the efficiency of COVID vaccines compared to natural immunity has weakened the argument for vaccine passports, according to a Harvard University epidemiologist.

“Prior COVID disease (many working class) provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals),” Harvard Medical School’s Professor Martin Kulldorff wrote on Twitter Friday, “so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical.”

He was commenting on a study published on August 24 by Israeli researchers who found that “natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2” when compared to people who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It looked at over 670,000 individuals, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Various countries, including Israel, have implemented vaccine passport systems, under which people must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access places such as restaurants, trains, and busses. American cities such as New York have also implemented such passport systems.

Kulldorff explained that “vaccinated individuals had 27 times higher risk of symptomatic COVID infection compared to those with natural immunity from prior COVID disease,” based on his summary of the paper. Kulldorff is generally an advocate of vaccination, having served on a federal vaccine safety committee, but he has been a critic of massive lockdowns and quarantine measures.

“Even a slight risk of a serious vaccine adverse reaction could tip the benefit-risk calculation, making the vaccine more harmful than beneficial,” he previously warned in an explanation of why children should not be vaccinated for COVID-19.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: No to mandatory vaccination for the coronavirus Show Petition Text 1062092 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1100000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition People of goodwill can disagree about the safety, efficacy and religious implications of a new vaccine for the coronavirus. But, everyone should agree on this point: No government can force anyone who has reached legal adulthood to be vaccinated for the coronavirus. Equally, no government can vaccinate minors for the coronavirus against the will of their parents or guardians. Please SIGN this urgent petition which urges policymakers at every level of government to reject calls for mandatory coronavirus vaccination. Fear of a disease - which we know very little about, relative to other similar diseases - must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor can it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental as well as non-governmental bodies that have apparent conflicts of interest in plans to restrict personal freedoms. The so-called "public health experts" have gotten it wrong many times during the current crisis. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions to rush decision-makers into policies regarding vaccination. And, while some people, like Bill Gates, may have a lot of money, his opinion and that of his NGO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) - namely, that life will not return to normal till people are widely vaccinated - should not be permitted to influence policy decisions on a coronavirus vaccination program. Finally, we must also not allow the rush by pharmaceutical companies to produce a new coronavirus vaccine to, itself, become an imperative for vaccination. Unwitting citizens must not be used as guinea pigs for New World Order ideologues, or Big Pharma, in pursuit of a vaccine (and, profits) which may not even protect against future mutated strains of the coronavirus. And it goes without saying that the production of vaccines using aborted babies for cell replication is a total non-starter, as the technique is gravely immoral. However, if after sufficient study of the issue, a person who has reached the age of majority wishes to be vaccinated with a morally produced vaccine, along with his children, that is his business. But we cannot and will not permit the government to make that decision for us. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition, urging policymakers at all levels of government to reject mandatory coronavirus vaccination. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bill Gates: Life won’t go back to ‘normal’ until population 'widely vaccinated' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bill-gates-life-wont-go-back-to-normal-until-population-widely-vaccinated COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine 'tattoos' for kids' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-19-scare-leads-to-more-digital-surveillance-talk-of-mandatory-vaccine-tattoos-for-kids Trudeau says no return to ‘normal’ without vaccine: 'Could take 12 to 18 months' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-says-no-return-to-normal-without-vaccine-could-take-12-to-18-months Trudeau mulls making coronavirus vaccine mandatory for Canadians - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-mulls-making-coronavirus-vaccine-mandatory-for-canadians US bishop vows to ‘refuse’ COVID-19 vaccine if made from ‘aborted fetal tissue' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue ** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines. *** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The researchers, who are primarily associated with Israeli hospitals and medical universities, noted there has been a “short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen” of the Pfizer shots. The team found that the earlier someone received the vaccine in Israel, the more likely they were to contract the Delta variant, an indication of waning effectiveness.

Prior data from Israel’s health department found that “Israelis with immunity from natural infection were far less likely to become infected again in comparison to Israelis who only had immunity via vaccination.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said the latest research proves his arguments in support of natural immunity and against vaccine mandates.

“To every snot-nosed ‘journalist’ who accosted me in the halls of Congress and spouted Fauci-isms denigrating natural immunity— read the science!” Paul tweeted.

Fellow libertarian Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie added, “We don’t want apologies. Just acknowledge natural immunity from prior infection exists and it outperforms vaccine immunity.”

“There should be no mandates. But if you insist on them, you should exempt from mandates anyone who had a prior infection,” the Republican congressman said.

The Israeli study adds to a growing body of research that indicates the jabs do not offer better protection against the novel coronavirus than natural immunity.

An August 10 paper in The Lancet concluded that vaccinated people had 251 times the viral load of unvaccinated individuals. “Breakthrough Delta variant infections are associated with high viral loads, prolonged PCR positivity, and low levels of vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies, explaining the transmission between the vaccinated people,” concluded the preprint paper, which still has to undergo further vetting.

Israel has been hailed as a model for how quickly it vaccinated its population, but a recent increase in the Delta variant has raised further concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“Israel reported 9,831 new diagnosed cases on [August 24], a hairbreadth away from the worst daily figure ever recorded in the country—10,000—at the peak of the third wave,” the liberal Daily Beast reported last week. “More than 350 people have died of the disease in the first three weeks of August.”

All this happened despite the fact that “80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 [are] fully inoculated.”

“There are so many breakthrough infections that they dominate and most of the hospitalized patients are actually vaccinated,” Uri Shalit, a statistician, told Science.

A recent analysis in August identified fifteen studies that found natural immunity provides better protection against COVID than the shots.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











