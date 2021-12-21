New Dutch word of the year translates to ‘vaccine regret’

Prikspijt 'mirrors polarization of society around the vaccine and booster shot,' said the dictionary editor who ran the Twitter campaign.

UTRECHT, Netherlands (LifeSiteNews) – Prikspijt, which roughly translates to “vaccine regret,” was chosen as the new Dutch word of the year in a dictionary contest.

Prikspijt was selected from among 15 words in Dikke Van Dale dictionary’s vote with 82.2%. The two closest contenders, woonprotest, a word referring to protests about the Dutch housing market, and wappiegeluid, a derogatory word that colloquially refers to conspiracy theorists, received 3.7 percent and 3.6 percent of the vote, respectively. About 49,000 people voted, up from the 12,000 in 2020.

The word is defined as “a feeling of regret someone has about having been vaccinated against any infectious disease.”

Ton den Boon, editor of Van Dale, said the word was selected after a Twitter campaign. “That was done by people who do not want to get vaccinated,” den Boon told NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

The word “mirrors polarization of society around the vaccination and booster shot,” den Boon continued. “It’s an interesting word. You’ve also found it in the opposite sense lately: that you regret not getting the injection.”

NOS Radio 1 Journaal conducted street interviews Tuesday to see if people were using the word, finding that people had yet to do so. Most people interviewed believed that people would act remorsefully if they ended up in the hospital because of avoiding the jab. Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge expressed similar sentiments on Twitter, saying, “If you are in the ICU because you have not gotten a shot, only then do you have prikregret.”

Als je op de IC ligt omdat je géén prik hebt genomen. Dan heb je pas #prikspijt. https://t.co/oVOHBhEcwX — Hugo de Jonge (@hugodejonge) December 21, 2021

The COVID jabs have been criticized by health experts such as Dr. Peter McCullough, who maintains that the use of mRNA jabs to treat COVID are dangerous, claiming that the treatment is worse than the disease. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that more than 20,000 people have died and more than 155,500 have suffered serious injury as a result of taking the jab.

