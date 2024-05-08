Pro-life pregnancy centers fight back against New York’s attacks on abortion pill reversal

Thomas More Society’s Peter Breen blasted New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James for targeting Christian, pro-life centers that help women reverse abortions, calling on James to ‘turn her ire towards organizations like Planned Parenthood.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Attorneys representing a coalition of organizations dedicated to abortion alternatives are fighting back after the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James threatened to sue them for offering abortion-minded women advice on saving their babies through the abortion pill reversal (APR) technique.

APR is a method of counteracting the abortion pill mifepristone (better known as RU-486) that functions by administering extra progesterone, the natural hormone mifepristone blocks, ideally within 24 hours of taking the abortion pill. Abortion defenders have targeted it in multiple states and demanded that speech touting it be suppressed on social media.

Recently, the pregnancy support network CompassCare, which has locations in Rochester, Buffalo, Albany, and Brooklyn, announced that it received a notice of litigation from James’s office, warning that “in light of CompassCare’s repeated and misleading statements and omissions in the advertising of the Abortion Pill Reversal (‘APR’) protocol,” the state “intends to seek injunctive relief, restitution, damages, civil penalties, auditing and compliance review, costs, and other such relief as the court may deem just and proper.”

“[I]f politicians like Letitia James get their way and hamstring pro-life groups and doctors, New York will be engaging in forced abortion,” responded CompassCare CEO Jim Harden. “Women who start the chemical abortion process often change their mind after taking the first dose. In Letitia’s ideal world, if a woman starts an abortion the government will force her to go through with the abortion or travel out-of-state to save her baby.”

On Monday, the Thomas More Society announced that it is representing CompassCare, Heartbeat International, and other pregnancy support providers which have also received such letters, and has no intention of taking the threats lying down.

“On April 30, we preemptively sued Ms. James on behalf of our clients,” said Thomas More executive vice president and head of litigation Peter Breen. “We will fight back, as long as it takes, against Ms. James’ efforts to jeopardize the Christian and life-affirming missions of Heartbeat International, CompassCare, and all similar pro-life ministries in New York.”

“We will strenuously defend our clients’ right to offer facts, as well as hope, to women in their most difficult circumstances,” he added. “In the meantime, we invite Ms. James to turn her ire towards organizations like Planned Parenthood, which continue to disseminate inaccurate, misleading, and even false information, about the risks and dangers of the chemical abortion process to women who pay for their services—and have thus far not been targeted with threats or prosecution by Ms. James’ office.”

Despite labeling itself “pro-choice,” the abortion movement is notoriously hostile to any and all types of alternatives to abortion, from publicity campaigns to malign crisis pregnancy centers as “deceptive,” to attempt to strip medical licenses from pro-life doctors, to violence and threats against pregnancy centers that are less likely to be prosecuted than purported cases of anti-abortion violence.

Pro-life OB/GYN Dr. William Lile has explained that APR is based on principles that are well understood from progesterone’s common, FDA-approved use in a variety of other pregnancy-related situations. According to the Abortion Pill Rescue Network (APRN), “initial studies of APR have shown it has a 64-68% success rate.” Heartbeat International also publishes first-hand testimonials from women who have benefited from the technique.

Last summer, the academic journal Scientific Reports published a study by Franciscan University of Steubenville neuroscientist Dr. Stephen Sammut that found “progesterone, administered shortly after mifepristone, reversed the effects of mifepristone (i.e., reversed the abortion) with living fetuses present at the end of gestation in 81 percent of cases,” after months of being challenged and rejected by other publications.

“All major studies show that using progesterone to counteract a chemical abortion (Abortion Pill Reversal) can be effective since it’s the very same hormone a woman’s body produces to sustain her pregnancy,” says Heartbeat International. “One study even shows an effective rate of 80 percent. Progesterone has been safely used with pregnant women and their babies since the 1950s. To date, statistics show more than 4,500 women have had successful abortion pill reversals and that number grows higher each day.”

