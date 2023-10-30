Sen. Ron Johnson demands FDA, CDC disclose when they learned about COVID jabs’ link to child seizures

In a recent letter to the FDA, CDC, and NIH, Johnson decried the agencies’ ‘lack of transparency’ throughout the COVID outbreak as ‘appalling.’

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has demanded that major U.S. health agencies disclose when they learned that a safety signal of seizures for young children following COVID-19 mRNA “vaccination” was detected by researchers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA researchers shared in a preprint study published on October 15 that seizures/convulsions “met the statistical threshold for a signal” in children aged two to five following COVID mRNA injections.

A total of 72 cases of seizures or convulsions in young children were recorded within seven days of the mRNA shot, with most occurring within three days of the shot, according to The Epoch Times.

The researchers also pointed out that reports of seizures and convulsions after children were injected with COVID mRNA shots have been recorded in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

About a month before the preprint paper was released, the FDA authorized the injection of children as young as six months old with new Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) then issued a near-universal recommendation for the shots, despite the lack of supporting data. Neither agency mentioned the seizures and convulsions safety signal.

In a letter sent on October 25 to the heads of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FDA, the CDC, and the National Institutes of Health, Sen. Johnson pointed out that the seizure safety signal finding “raises new questions regarding the risk-benefit calculation” and whether the “vaccines” should continue to be authorized for children.

He further asked when the FDA and CDC were first made aware of the FDA-funded preprint study, requesting that the agencies identify its employees “who were initially made aware of the study’s findings.”

“Do FDA and CDC agree that parents should have complete awareness of all potential adverse health outcomes associated with the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ before deciding whether to get their child ‘vaccinated?’” wrote Johnson.

Considering that FDA researchers said in the preprint study that the safety signal should be “further investigated in a robust epidemiological study,” Johnson asked in his letter whether the FDA is “pursuing” such a study.

The Epoch Times recently reported that the FDA has so far refused to share when its officials first learned of the signal.

“The FDA is confident in the safety, effectiveness and quality of the COVID-19 vaccines. The available data continue to demonstrate that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh their risks,” a spokeswoman told The Epoch Times in an email, failing to address a question about when the signal was first detected.

The senator prefaced his questions by decrying the U.S. health agencies’ “lack of transparency” throughout the COVID outbreak as “appalling.”

“As new and alarming information continues to come to light, federal health agencies continue to stonewall and gaslight Congress and the public,” he continued, highlighting the fact that these agencies have repeatedly ignored or failed to address his inquiries into COVID safety data.

“The fact that the vast majority of my questions and information requests remain unanswered or outstanding only heightens my level of suspicion,” Johnson wrote.

