Dr. Peter McCullough, other top doctors sue FDA for Pfizer vaccine data

Dr. Peter McCullough and other top medical experts cited the public’s ‘urgent’ need for confidential information about Pfizer’s abortion-tainted COVID vaccine.

DALLAS, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – A group of highly educated doctors and medical scientists filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking to obtain the data ‘relied upon by the FDA to license the Pfizer Vaccine.’

In a lawsuit filed on September 16 in the United States Court North District of Texas, a group of doctors and scientists called the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), sued the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain the “data and information” they used to justify approving the experimental, abortion-tainted COVID-19 Pfizer jab.

“The medical and scientific community and the public have a substantial interest in reviewing the data and information underlying the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer Vaccine,” reads the suit.

“Reviewing this information will settle the ongoing public debate regarding the adequacy of the FDA’s review process,” adds the suit. “Releasing this data should also confirm the FDA’s conclusion that the Pfizer Vaccine is safe and effective and, thus, increase confidence in the Pfizer Vaccine.”

Since the FDA is a governmental agency, the suit reminds the court that the public has a right to obtain and review all of the FDA’s data per the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The PHMPT, whose ranks contain over two dozen esteemed professionals including: Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, Medical Ethics Director of the University of California Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, and distinguished cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, informed the court that the FDA denied their September 9 FOIA request to have the information “expedited” by claiming that the group did “not demonstrate a compelling need that involves an imminent threat to the life or physical safety of an individual.”

Rebuking the FDA’s line of reasoning, the group’s lawyer Aaron Siri penned an article that states, “Transparency demands the FDA immediately disclose the data it relied upon to license the Pfizer vaccine. Not tomorrow. Today.”

“Scientists, health care professionals, and every person in this country, especially those mandated to receive this product, should have access to the data now,” he added.

The suit itself reads that since the shots, which do not finish clinical testing until 2023, have been “mandated to individuals across the country by the federal government, local government, public and private employers, universities, schools, and various other institutions,” it is of extreme urgency that the data be released and disseminated to the public.

Hammering at the importance of the FDA releasing the information, Siri reminds people that while the federal government “has mandated Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for millions of Americans” they have given “Pfizer complete financial immunity for harms caused by this product.”

“So, you can’t say no, you can’t sue for harm, and you can’t see the data underlying the government’s claim that the product is safe and effective,” he writes.

“Some might describe such conduct as authoritarian. Of course, such a claim would likely get censored,” he adds.

According to America’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), co-managed by the FDA and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been over 16,000 reports of COVID-19 vaccine deaths since the rollout in 2020. That is 5,000 more deaths than have been recorded since 1990 from all other vaccines combined.

According to American lawyer Thomas Renz, whose team has analyzed the COVID-19 vaccine data and taken the sworn testimony of government whistleblowers, the current VAERS data suffers from an underreporting factor of at least five.

With this discovery, Renz confidently concludes that the experimental COVID-19 abortion-tainted vaccines have caused a conservatively estimated 45,000 deaths in America alone, further exacerbating the need for public transparency from the FDA.

Per PHMPT’s suit, the “FDA itself” acknowledges under the Code of Federal Regulations, that “after a license has been issued, the following data and information in the biological product file are immediately available for public disclosure.”

The suit asserts that in light of the mandates, and the third booster shot potentially becoming a necessity to “retain a ‘fully vaccinated’ status” the FDA should follow their own protocols surrounding transparency, as well as the laws under the FOIA, if for no other reason than regaining the trust of the public.

“The definition of ‘transparency’ literally includes ‘accessibility of information.’ So, when the FDA denies a request to expedite release of this data from a group of highly credentialed scientists from major universities across the country, is that transparency?” asked Siri.

“If the FDA is committed to transparency, why must a federal lawsuit be filed to timely obtain this data?”

