Twitter censors video showing Australian gov’t data on COVID shot adverse events

(LifeSiteNews) — Twitter has censored a video showing official statistics from the Australian government detailing adverse reactions to the COVID-19 injections in children, calling the tweet “misleading.”
On November 24, Caldron Pool posted a video to Twitter, showing a scrolling image of the Australian government’s official data detailing adverse reactions for children under 15 in a one-month period, October 1 through November 11.
Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports for Australian children 15 years and younger in just over one month (October to November). There were 9587 reports in total overall age groups with 77 reported cases of death. pic.twitter.com/ECC0PwepI4
— Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) November 24, 2021
The video shows data from the Department of Health’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), which lists nearly 800 reports of adverse effects following administration of the injection in children under 15 years old. Some of the reactions included myocarditis, pericarditis, appendicitis, nausea, skin reactions; and difficulty with vision.
Nine children under the age of 12 were also listed on TGA’s data sheet, who had received the injection in “error.” “Product administered to patient of inappropriate age,” reads the description.
The short video was presented with the caption: “Covid Vaccine Adverse Event Reports for Australian children 15 years and young in just over one month (October to November). There were 9587 reports in total over all age groups with 77 reported cases of death.”
Following Twitter’s intervention, the tweet cannot be shared, except to “quote” it, nor can users of the Big Tech social media site comment or like the post.
Twitter’s warning bears the message: “Misleading! Learn why health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines safe for most people.”
“In other words, because the vaccine is ‘safe for most people,’ we are not to talk about those for whom the vaccine is not safe,” commented Caldron Pool. “Can we even consider our choices in this regard ‘informed,’ if unfavourable data is actively being suppressed, hidden, and dismissed as ‘misleading’?”
Official government data as of December 8 record 2,072 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the arrival of the virus into the country, with a reported 222,261 positive cases of the virus. Based on these reported statistics, that would provide an infection fatality ratio of 0.93%. The figures do not specify how many people died of COVID-19, rather than merely with it.
The vaccination rollout began for Australians in late February 2021, and by December 7 a total of 39,839,258 injections have been given to Australians. From February 22 through November 24, a total of 86,577 adverse events following vaccination have been voluntarily reported to the TGA, with 679 fatal outcomes following vaccination.
However, the true figure of adverse reactions and deaths is likely to be much higher, as a 2010 report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality warned that the U.S. vaccine side effects reporting system, VAERS, caught “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events.”
Australia began injecting children aged 12–15 on September 13, and plans are now being established to inject children from as young as five, beginning in mid-January.
Yet despite the insistence on expanding the injection campaign to young children, official figures for children aged 10–19 who have died with COVID-19 show that only 2 people in the age group have died.