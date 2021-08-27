UK Public Health briefing shows 65% of Delta variant deaths are in the vaccinated

The UK will continue to push booster shots to fight Delta despite mounting evidence that those vaccinated still get infected with the variant.

LONDON, England (LifeSiteNews) – Public Health England released a technical briefing this month reporting that two-thirds of those who have died with the Delta variant in the United Kingdom had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet the UK is moving forward with booster shots in September.

The August 6 brief, which focused on ten COVID variants and four variants of concern (VOC) in England, reported that out of total of 300,110 cases of the Delta variant there were 742 deaths. 481 or 65% of the deaths were with those who had received the COVID jab.

The brief stated in summary that positive and negative cases from the PCR tests are routinely “similar between individuals who are unvaccinated and vaccinated.”

The UK is not the only nation seeing an increase in infection and deaths among those who have taken the COVID shots.

Israel has reported a similar pattern. In the Holy Land, the Delta variant is being found in over fifty percent of the population according to Science, 60% of whom have taken their Covid shot. Preliminary research recently released is suggesting that the efficacy of the mRNA vaccine is wearing off in Israel, and will do so in other countries as well.

Referencing three recent studies – two by the CDC and one by Oxford – Infection Control Today reported that “the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes in the face of the delta variant.” The Oxford study published that “With Delta, infections occurring following two vaccinations had similar peak viral burden to those in unvaccinated individuals,” and the effectiveness of the vaccine is “reduced with Delta.”

Dr. Joseph Mercola, M.D., an award winning doctor writing for The Defender, explained that the those who are vaccinated for the Wuhan Virus, “serve as breeding ground for mutations.”

“Viruses mutate all the time,” Mercola said, “and if you have a vaccine that doesn’t block infection completely, then the virus will mutate to evade the immune response within that person.” Vaccines actually propel viruses to mutate into more dangerous strains.

One distinct feature of the Covid shot is that “they’re not designed to block infection. They allow infection to occur and at best lessen the symptoms of that infection,” Mercola stated. “If SARS-CoV-2 does end up mutating into more lethal strains, then mass vaccination is the most likely driver.”

The narrative that the world is entering a “pandemic of the unvaccinated“ and that the unvaccinated are “viral factories for more dangerous variants is simply false,” Mercola argues.

Despite the waning effectiveness of the shot against the Delta variant and the number of both infections and deaths increasing in those who have received COVID shots, many are still recommending more COVID shots as the step forward.

Professor Sarah Walker, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at the University of Oxford and Chief Investigator and Academic Lead for the Oxford study, concluded that because those that are vaccinated are still getting the virus, they may transmit the virus to the unvaccinated. “This means it is essential for as many people as possible to get vaccinated – both in the UK and worldwide.”

The UK is set to roll out booster shots, Israel has already begun to give the booster shots, Canada is making them available to those deemed “high-risk,” and the United States has revealed plans to give the booster shot to as many as possible.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that booster shots should be used “only when there is a compelling public health reason,” as there is currently “limited evidence [] available to inform this decision.”

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, speaking at a recent media briefing, stated that “we recently had an expert group meeting with scientists from around the world this included researchers, it included regulatory experts from different regulatory agencies, there was consensus that … the data around the need for boosters is not conclusive.”

“We also don’t know about the safety of boosters,” she continued, “because when we talk about vaccines, it’s not just the efficacy, what happens … when you give a third dose of an mRNA vaccine or any other kind of vaccine?”

“These need to be studied as well, so before we launch into full-scale booster programs for the whole population there are a number of questions that need to be answered.”

