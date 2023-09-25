Woman dies from ‘septic abortion’ after Planned Parenthood visit, hospital sued

A Nevada woman died from a Planned Parenthood chemical abortion, but her family is suing the hospital that tried to treat her.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (LifeSiteNews) — A hospital faces a lawsuit from the family of a woman who died from a “septic abortion” after going to Planned Parenthood.

The family “has sued Dignity Health – St. Rose Dominican Hospital,” according to 8NewsNow.com, which reviewed the lawsuit but did not publish a full copy.

LifeSiteNews contacted Dignity Health for comment but it did not respond to a Monday morning inquiry. Bighorn Law, which is representing Dixon’s family, did not respond to a Monday morning request for a copy of the lawsuit and a question about if Planned Parenthood will also be sued.

“Alyona Dixon of Pahrump died Sept. 28, 2022, six days after she sought help at a Planned Parenthood clinic for a medically induced abortion,” the outlet reported. “Four days later, she went to St. Rose Dominican’s Blue Diamond campus with ‘sharp’ lower abdominal pain that started the previous day, according to details provided in the lawsuit.”

Dignity Health is a healthcare system that operates Catholic hospitals. However, CommonSpirit Health, its parent company, performs surgeries on gender-confused individuals, in violation of Church teaching.

8NewsNow.com reported further on the lawsuit:

After a few tests — notably without a pelvic exam or a consultation with a gynecologist — Dixon was discharged on the afternoon of Sept. 26, the lawsuit says. She was told to follow up with a gynecologist, and go to the emergency room right away if her symptoms worsened or changed. Dixon went to the emergency room at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump after 11 p.m. on Sept. 27, and also reported vaginal bleeding. A doctor there described her condition: “abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea, severe dehydration, acute renal failure, leukocytosis, sepsis, lactic acidosis, hypokalemia, sinus tachycardia, metabolic acidoses, pulseless electrical activity, respiratory failure.” After treating Dixon and seeing her symptoms improve, the doctor got approval to transfer her to a Clark County hospital.

“The Clark County Coroner’s Office gave her cause of death as ‘complications from septic abortion,'” the outlet reported.

The lawsuit is seeking tens of thousands of dollars in damages as well as “medical, funeral and burial expenses.”

“The lawsuit also seeks general damages for Dixon’s husband, Michael, and son, Wesley,” the outlet reported.

The death following the chemical abortion, also called a toilet-bowl abortion, comes as the Biden administration pushes to eliminate any restrictions on the distribution of these dangerous drugs. His administration unilaterally ended the requirement that abortion drugs be dispensed in person, allowing pharmacists to instead send them through the mail as long as the recipient has a prescription, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Major pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens also announced that they would begin handing out the dangerous abortion drugs.

California and Massachusetts have also passed laws in the past several years to flood public college campuses with free abortion drugs.

