Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Apply today!
Opinion

Conservative Party leadership hopefuls need help getting on the ballot

Joseph Bourgault promises to repeal Canada's conversion therapy ban, and Marc Dalton and Grant Abraham are also solid pro-life candidates.
Featured Image

LifeSite
LifeSite
Comments 
0

(Campaign Life Coalition) — In June of last year, Justin Trudeau criminalized parents who might attempt to help their gender-confused children to feel comfortable with the body God gave them.

Simply affirming their confused young child as a boy or a girl in accordance with their biological reality can land loving moms and dads in jail for up to five years under Liberal Bill C-4.

His unconstitutional diktat is disgusting.

It’s hateful toward parents.

It’s abusive toward children.

Put simply, C-4 is one of the most extreme, anti-Christian, and anti-family pieces of legislation we’ve seen from the Trudeau government.

But take heart, I bring good news!

Joseph Bourgault, one of the pro-life Conservative Party leadership hopefuls just released a campaign video pledging to “review and then get rid of” this parental prosecution law that the Trudeau Liberals have disingenuously labeled a “conversion therapy ban.”

Watch Joseph’s video in which he promises to repeal Bill C-4.

We have a big problem, though.

To get on the ballot (and on the debate stage), Joseph only has until April 29th to submit the $300,000 candidate entry fee required by the Conservative Party, plus 500 signatures from paid-up party members.

He’s very close, but needs a push to get him over the top in these final three days.

You don’t have to be a party member to donate.

If you’re against Trudeau’s brutish parental prosecution bill, will you please give Joseph the platform he needs to fight bill C-4, by making a tax-deductible donation of $500?

Or whatever you can afford? You get 75% back on next year’s tax return, so a $500 political contribution, for example, will cost you only $125!

Donate to Joseph Bourgault here.

Joseph also desperately needs more nomination signatures. However, only paid-up CPC members can sign. (Anybody can donate).

If you’re a paid-up Conservative Party member, please download Joseph’s nomination form here, sign it, and email it back to him at [email protected].

Other pro-life, pro-family candidates Grant Abraham and Marc Dalton also need help raising the $300K each and 500 nomination signatures.

After donating to Joseph, would you please make a contribution to Grant and Marc, too?

Donate to Grant Abraham by filling out this donation form here and then emailing it to him at [email protected]romise.com.

Sign Grant’s nomination form (if you’re a CPC Member) by downloading it from here, signing it, and then emailing it back to him.

Last but not least, please donate to pro-life MP Marc Dalton at this dedicated page to help him hit the $300K target by April 29th:

Sign Marc’s nomination form by clicking here and emailing it back to him at [email protected].

With your help, we can get all three of these wonderful, God-fearing men on the ballot and in the debates.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...