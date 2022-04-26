Conservative Party leadership hopefuls need help getting on the ballot

(Campaign Life Coalition) — In June of last year, Justin Trudeau criminalized parents who might attempt to help their gender-confused children to feel comfortable with the body God gave them.
Simply affirming their confused young child as a boy or a girl in accordance with their biological reality can land loving moms and dads in jail for up to five years under Liberal Bill C-4.
His unconstitutional diktat is disgusting.
It’s hateful toward parents.
It’s abusive toward children.
Put simply, C-4 is one of the most extreme, anti-Christian, and anti-family pieces of legislation we’ve seen from the Trudeau government.
But take heart, I bring good news!
Joseph Bourgault, one of the pro-life Conservative Party leadership hopefuls just released a campaign video pledging to “review and then get rid of” this parental prosecution law that the Trudeau Liberals have disingenuously labeled a “conversion therapy ban.”
Watch Joseph’s video in which he promises to repeal Bill C-4.
We have a big problem, though.
To get on the ballot (and on the debate stage), Joseph only has until April 29th to submit the $300,000 candidate entry fee required by the Conservative Party, plus 500 signatures from paid-up party members.
He’s very close, but needs a push to get him over the top in these final three days.
You don’t have to be a party member to donate.
If you’re against Trudeau’s brutish parental prosecution bill, will you please give Joseph the platform he needs to fight bill C-4, by making a tax-deductible donation of $500?
Or whatever you can afford? You get 75% back on next year’s tax return, so a $500 political contribution, for example, will cost you only $125!
Donate to Joseph Bourgault here.
Joseph also desperately needs more nomination signatures. However, only paid-up CPC members can sign. (Anybody can donate).
If you’re a paid-up Conservative Party member, please download Joseph’s nomination form here, sign it, and email it back to him at [email protected].
Other pro-life, pro-family candidates Grant Abraham and Marc Dalton also need help raising the $300K each and 500 nomination signatures.
After donating to Joseph, would you please make a contribution to Grant and Marc, too?
Donate to Grant Abraham by filling out this donation form here and then emailing it to him at [email protected]romise.com.
Sign Grant’s nomination form (if you’re a CPC Member) by downloading it from here, signing it, and then emailing it back to him.
Last but not least, please donate to pro-life MP Marc Dalton at this dedicated page to help him hit the $300K target by April 29th:
Sign Marc’s nomination form by clicking here and emailing it back to him at [email protected].
With your help, we can get all three of these wonderful, God-fearing men on the ballot and in the debates.