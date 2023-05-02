King Charles III’s coronation oath to put the name of God in the mouths of millions

In a break from tradition, King Charles III coronation ceremony asks all subjects of the Crown to recite: 'I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– With the crowning of a new monarch comes a new tradition – an oath to His Majesty to be spoken aloud by all those watching his coronation.

This is a break with tradition which is arguably one intended to reconnect the subjects of the Crown with God himself, whose name will feature twice in the intended public oath of allegiance.

As the Daily Mail reported:

In a controversial new addition to the ancient ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will call on the public in the U.K. and ‘other realms’ to make the pledge in what is called the Homage of the People. This will replace the previous Homage of Peers which for centuries expected dukes, the highest hereditary title of nobility in the U.K., to swear their allegiance to the Crown.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the head of the Church of England – a Protestant sect laying claim to many Catholic possessions which survived the destructive vengeance of its founder, King Henry VIII. The ceremony will take place in one such treasure – the Abbey of Westminster.

An appeal to God and to the people

The Anglican head has designed a new oath for this new monarch, whose mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Great, died last year. It begins with an appeal from the Archbishop:

I call upon all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories, to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.

To which the public are to say:

I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.

The name of the Lord will feature again in the mouths of the subjects of the King, featuring in a further appeal for divine assistance to His Majesty.

The Archbishop will then say “God save The King” to which the public is asked to respond: “God save King Charles, long live King Charles, may The King live for ever.”

It is expected that populations around the fifteen realms of the Commonwealth, including those of Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Jamaica, will join in the solemn oath and the petition to the Lord to guide the new monarch.

Domine salvum fac

It is likely His Majesty will require all the divine help he can muster, as he inherits a somewhat disunited kingdom – not least in its attitude to the monarchy itself.

Widely criticised for his public devotion to the World Economic Forum, the new king will be the constitutional head of a state in chaotic stasis.

There is no major party free of scandal in the United Kingdom. None appear competent, and no faction appears able to differentiate itself from the continuity politics so typical of Western managerial administrations.

This “uniparty” is united only in its collective lack of answers for a raft of problems ranging from the economy to the point of elections themselves. No party appears to offer any meaningful alternative to a political consensus incapable of addressing the serious decline in living standards and the aggressive dismantling of our national – and Christian – culture.

The appeal to God is a welcome one, as the King is likely to need His help in reigning over an increasingly restive nation.

Popularity rises

Despite the national mood of malaise, and with the obvious difficulty of having such a widely loved monarch to follow, the future King has had something of a pre-coronation boost.

Ahead of his coronation on Sunday, at which hymns in the languages of the Home Nations of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England will be sung for the first time, the new monarch has seen his popularity rise.

According to a report by The Times published May 2, the soon-to-be King Charles III has risen from previous lows to 62 percent approval. In a poll asking whether he would be a good monarch, almost two thirds of Britons now say that they think he would.

This is a generous estimation from a public of which only some 39 percent were prepared to say the same in March 2022. Some reports suggest that simply seeing him as king-in-waiting has changed the view of the public in his favor.

This fillip may have much to do with the parlous state of domestic U.K. politics, leaving the kingdom in hope for a savior of sorts.

It remains to be seen how much His Majesty will do to justify this generosity of spirit. With God’s help, he will be a King to remember for the right reasons.

