Canadian Broadcasting Corporation televises creepy drag queen indoctrination of kids

(LifeSiteNews) –– Over the last couple of years, I’ve heard many parents wonder aloud: Why drag queens? Why, seemingly overnight, have we seen drag performers show up in schools, at public libraries from the big cities to the small towns, and at family friendly events? The reason, as I noted in a column earlier this month, can be found in a paper titled “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Queer Imagination in Early Childhood,” authored by several queer theorists.

“The professional vision of educators is often shaped to reproduce the state’s normative vision of its ideal citizenry. In effect, schooling functions as a way to straighten the child into a kind of captive alignment with the current parameters of that vision,” they write. “To state it plainly, within the historical context of the USA and Western Europe, the institutional management of gender has been used as a way of maintaining racist and capitalist modes of (re)production.” The introduction of drag queens, in other words, subverts “heternornmativity.”

Perhaps RuPaul put it more succinctly: “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.”

I reiterate all of this because it is necessary context if we are to understand why the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), a taxpayer-funded public broadcaster, has leaned so heavily into promoting and defending drag queen events for children.

In just the past few months, they’ve published articles defending “a local drag story event for toddlers,”; portrayed parents who object to drag events for children as bigots; aired entire programs on the “the power of drag” and the artists who are “under attack,” and literally scores of other stories on the same subject. Most disturbingly, in 2019 the CBC released their documentary Drag Kids, featuring children engaged in sexualized dancing for adults.

Even with that track record, their latest attempt to normalize drag performances for children significantly ups the ante, and clips of it are already going viral on Twitter:

“Why are you nervous?” one drag queen asks an uncomfortable looking little boy. He stutters in response. “I’ve never met anyone that’s not…I can’t really explain.”

“Is this your first time seeing a drag queen?” another asks a little girl. “Excited but a little bit nervous,” she replies awkwardly. Another concurs. “It’s different and new.”

A drag queen resembling a Disney villain asks two little girls: “Do you think a boy can wear makeup?” They nod. “Yes,” they answer (correctly, as it turns out). “And would you agree that makeup is for everyone?” the adult drag queen asks the toddlers. They both nod, one looking down and refusing to make eye contact.

There are obviously many people who believe this sort of thing to be sweet rather than creepy. They see a fully grown man in heavy makeup, a dress, and a wig asking little girls to affirm that makeup is for men too as evidence of acceptance rather than a heavy-handed, disgusting attempt by adults to prompt children into supporting their sexual fetishes. Videos like the one above are now something as a Rorschach test: How far can they push you before you push back? How much are you willing to tolerate? What would be considered inappropriate content for children in 2023?

The reason the CBC, the prime minister, and the rest of the Canadian press are supporting these events and these performers—on the taxpayer dollar—is because they support “drag pedagogy.” These events are, according to those who pioneered them, intended to tear down “heteronormativity” and introduce children to queer culture for the purposes of cultivating acceptance of the LGBT ideology and the LGBT agenda at a very young age.

Next time you see a CBC article or hear a CBC radio hit or watch CBC News and wonder: “Why in the world are they so hellbent on promoting drag events to children?”, you have your answer.

