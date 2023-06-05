Matt Walsh’s ‘What is a Woman?’ may be a watershed moment in the culture wars

(LifeSiteNews) — For several days, Elon Musk’s pinned tweet is The Daily Wire’s documentary What is a Woman? featuring Matt Walsh with the advice: “Every parent should watch this.” The documentary—which exposes the transgender movement and sex change industry—exceeded 170 million views and has been shared tens of thousands of times, an absolutely staggering number.
There are 331 million people in America. It is no exaggeration to say that Walsh’s documentary may be a watershed moment—and that makes Elon Musk’s promotion of it feel very significant in a way that few other developments in the culture wars have. This documentary is no longer simply a film by conservatives for conservatives, it is being viewed by millions of people who are still trying to figure out what they think and promoted by billionaire cultural icons who see its critique of gender ideology as common sense.
UPDATE (04/22/23): Twitter has inexplicably removed its 'government-funded media' label from Canada's CBC and NPR, with neither using their accounts despite Elon Musk seeming to backtrack on his decision to promote transparency around their funding.
That means, after what appeared to be a victory, our campaign is far from over.
UPDATE (04/18/2023): The CBC — Canadian Broadcasting Corporation — is reeling after Elon Musk finally applied the 'Government-funded Media' label to its Twitter page on Sunday.
The CBC, which receives about $1.24 billion in public funding every year, lashed out at the move yesterday, announcing it would 'pause' its use of Twitter and insisting that the government provides less than 70% of its funding.
Elon Musk has wryly inserted “69%” beside the “Government-funded Media” Twitter label in response.
Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023
The broadcaster denys that the Canadian government wields any influence over its editorial decisions, but this claim may have been undermined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarkably swift and public defense of the CBC in the wake of Twitter's decision.
Trudeau claimed yesterday that the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre was trying to “attack a foundational Canadian institution” when, like you, he petitioned Elon Musk to label the CBC appropriately.
The Prime Minister appeared inconsolable yesterday, which speaks volumes for how useful the CBC was and is to his office.
Thank you for taking part in this LifePetition to Elon Musk - this victory shows once again that people-power matters.
Elon Musk is taking unprecedented steps for free-speech advocates by exposing state-sponsored media for their lies and agendas — including the BBC and NPR.
The time is NOW while the trend is hot to ask that Elon Musk also label Canada's CBC for what it is: state-sponsored media and a propaganda machine of the radical left.
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre this week informed Musk that the public broadcaster receives the “vast majority of its funding” from the federal government.
CBC/Radio Canada received a whopping $1.24 billion in government funding in 2021-2022.
Now that Elon Musk is taking massive swings at the leftist mainstream media outlets like BBC and NPR it is time for Canadians to remind him of what's happening up here.
In fact, Musk just DESTROYED a BBC reporter live on air in a widely televised “Twitter Spaces” interview.
Look at just some of the headlines in these agenda pieces proudly published by the CBC:
CLIMATE ALARMISM: “Researchers need help to determine which birds are most at risk from climate change.”
PRO LGBT AGENDA: “These kids' books depicting 'joyful, queer stories' are being censored in Hungary and Russia.”
PRO TRANSGENDER AGENDA: “Two-spirit, trans, non-binary, gender diverse people face 'exceptional barriers to overcome': Manitoba artist”
ANTI-FREEDOM: “Conservative opposition to mandatory vaccinations is 'irresponsible' and 'dangerous,' says Trudeau.”
PRO EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE: “Here’s a science-backed approach to timing your next dose.”
It appeared, initially, that Walsh’s film was going to be suppressed. After The Daily Wire cut a deal with Twitter to stream the documentary, executives at the site labeled it “hateful” for “misgendering,” disabled retweets, and hid the film from Twitter users. I tried to retweet it and couldn’t. The DW hosts and other conservatives began demanding an explanation from Musk, who has famously committed to ensuring that Twitter will remain a free speech public square.
Musk engaged with critics on Twitter, calling the move a “mistake” and stating that he’d get it figured out. He made good, with two Twitter executives from the “trust and safety team” leaving the company, and Musk confirming that the departures had to do with the initially disastrous rollout of What is a Woman? on Twitter. The attempt by these execs, it turns out, created the “Streisand Effect”—when an attempt to censor something results in far more people hearing about it.
Musk has gone further, too. “This is a major problem,” he tweeted in response to a thread about the dangers of puberty blockers. “I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent. Shame on those who advocate this! It is utterly contemptible.” These are very strong words—and like J.K. Rowling, Musk is too wealthy to cancel. He also quite literally owns the platform most people use for their cancel culture mobs and is thus impervious to the sorts of pressure usually applied to critics of the transgender movement.
That is why Elon Musk deciding to push a film exposing the danger and insanity of the transgender movement feels so significant. Trans activists have been incredibly successful at silencing their critics, but once the fight is joined by figures too wealthy and powerful to get intimidated or fired or ostracized, their grip on the narrative is broken. Musk doesn’t care with the transgender movement thinks. He has an adult child who identifies as “transgender,” and that hasn’t compromised his critical thinking abilities, either. So when he tweets a documentary that demolishes many of the trans movement’s central claims and announces that he will be lobbying against “sex changes” for kids, there is nothing these activists can do besides gnash their teeth.
There’s another effect to all of this, too. Just as J.K. Rowling’s decision to criticize gender ideology gave courage and permission to many others to speak out, I suspect that Elon Musk’s promotion of What is a Woman? will do the same. Musk is signaling to others that this issue is safe for non-conservatives to talk about. Politicians will take notice. So will many other more common-sense celebrities such as Bill Maher, who are fed up with the trans movement’s hold on the Left. And when the herd breaks, it breaks—and it’s almost impossible to stop.
It is safe to say that the transgender movement is not enjoying “Pride Month” so far.