Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Was America really founded on Christian principles? 

Wed Jul 22, 2020 - 10:51 am EST

In This Episode

As the far left ramps up their calls for the removal of statues of America's founders over claims of racism, it is important that all citizens truly understand the principles upon which the United States was founded.

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Mark David Hall speaks about America’s Founding Fathers, the ideals upon which our society was established, and what this means for American’s today.

 

Hall is a Distinguished Professor of Politics at George Fox University and author of the book Did America Have A Christian Founding?

