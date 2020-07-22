Was America really founded on Christian principles? 

As the far left ramps up their calls for the removal of statues of America's founders over claims of racism, it is important that all citizens truly understand the principles upon which the United States was founded.



In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Mark David Hall speaks about America’s Founding Fathers, the ideals upon which our society was established, and what this means for American’s today.

Hall is a Distinguished Professor of Politics at George Fox University and author of the book Did America Have A Christian Founding?