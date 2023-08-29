Biden campaign ad attacks Trump, DeSantis on abortion, promises to ‘restore Roe v. Wade’

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott is also targeted in the ad for his pro-life stance.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign released a new ad that takes aim at President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for their stances on abortion as well as other Republican presidential candidates.

“The last people who should be involved are these guys,” the ad says, in reference to whether a woman should kill her own baby through abortion.

The ad goes on to quote President Donald Trump talking about appointing three of the five Supreme Court justices who voted to reverse Roe v. Wade.

It then plays a clip of a news station report on Gov. DeSantis signing a six-week abortion ban with the conservative governor saying he believes in “a culture of life.”

The ad then plays Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, also a presidential candidate, saying he “would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation.”

Biden’s attack ad pivots back to Trump with a clip of him talking to Chris Matthews on MSNBC in March 2016 when he suggested punishment for women who have abortions, a stance he no longer holds.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris are determined to restore Roe v. Wade,” the ad continues. “They will never allow a national abortion ban to become law.”

Biden and Harris take the official stance of the Democratic Party, which believes abortion should be legal through all nine months of pregnancy up until the moment of birth and at taxpayer expense.

The three GOP candidates highlighted in the ad share differing views on abortion, but all want more protections for human life than the current president.

Sen. Scott supports a federal abortion ban at 15 weeks, although this would only protect about 6% of babies from being killed, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Gov. DeSantis signed a ban on abortions at six weeks but has not stated what he would do at the federal level when it comes to direct restrictions on abortion.

President Trump had a pro-life record as president and seems open to federal restrictions on abortion, but he has yet to offer specifics.

