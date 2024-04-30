Canadian college awards scholarship to man who plays on both men’s and women’s volleyball teams

The scholarship recipient and biological male, Franz Lagardas, who plays on both the men's and women's teams, is known for reportedly giving his female opponents injuries on the volleyball court.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — A man who seemingly switches between male and female to play on both sexes’ volleyball teams has been awarded a women’s scholarship by a Canadian community college.

This year, Seneca College in Toronto, Ontario awarded the Angela James Scholarship to Franz Lagardas, a supposedly gender-confused biological male who plays on both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams.

“But many people in the volleyball community are not confused – they’re furious,” Rebel News reporter David Menzies stated. “They’re the ones who tipped us off to this latest transanity nonsense.”

“Indeed, thanks to Mr. Lagardas receiving this scholarship, this deprives a genuine biological female from receiving the award,” he pointed out.

The Scholarship is named after Angela James, who the Canadian Encyclopedia refers to as “the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey.”

James was a pioneer in women’s hockey at a time when women’s hockey was just beginning. She led the Canadian women’s hockey team to four world championships in 1990, 1992, 1994, and 1997.

Interestingly, James has apparently caved to the LGBT mob and said nothing about her scholarship being awarded to a man, instead allowing women’s awards to be stolen by men pretending to be women.

According to Rebel News, Lagardas, a biological male, plays for both the men’s and women’s volleyball teams, depending on the season.

He is also known for reportedly giving his female opponents injuries on the volleyball court.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, during a January match, Largadas was said to have “attacked the ball with heavy force,” giving female player a concussion.

The move to award Largadas comes as little surprise to those who have realized Ontario colleges’ commitment to the LGBT agenda.

Indeed, in January, men claiming to be women were permitted to play on female volleyballs teams, with both the Seneca College Sting and the Centennial College Colts having male players on their teams at a competition in Toronto.

Between the two teams, a total of five men were on the court, with three playing for Seneca and two playing for Centennial. Injuries to female players were reported.

“In both instances the players had to be substituted off the court,” a source wishing to remain anonymous told Rebel News at the time. “Although injuries do occur in the sport, the sheer force of a man’s volleyball attack is much more powerful than one of a biological women’s force.”

As men continue to enter and dominate women’s sports, female competitors and organizational bodies have started taking a stand.

Last November, a female boxer withdrew from a Quebec championship fight after learning that her competitor was a man claiming to be a woman.

Last August, the International Powerlifting Union declared that male Canadian “transgender” powerlifter “Anne” Andres must be banned from competing against women after he shattered a women’s lifting record.

Similarly, World Track and Field have banned people from participating in categories that do not align with their sex. Also, others have created special categories for gender-confused athletes.

Studies have repeatedly revealed that males hold a massive advantage over women in athletic competitions. A recent study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Share











