Congressman wants Big Tech investigated for racketeering following Parler ban

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has called for a racketeering investigation of tech companies which appear to have moved in a coordinated manner against Parler, a relatively new social media platform that is friendly to conservatives.

Parler was forced offline when Amazon removed hosting services after Apple and Google’s earlier move to ban the Twitter alternative in their respective app stores.

The three technology giants’ actions followed explosive use of Parler after Twitter banned President Trump’s account, alienating his tens of millions of followers. Parler became the top downloaded app in Apple’s App Store, with 1.5 downloads on Saturday.

“This is clearly a violation of antitrust, civil rights, the RICO statute. There should be a racketeering investigation on all the people that coordinated this attack on not only a company but on all of those like us, like me, like you, Maria,” Nunes told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

“I have 3 million followers on Parler,” continued Nunes. “Tonight I will no longer be able to communicate with those people, and they’re Americans.”

“Republicans have no way to communicate,” he added.

With Parler removed from the internet, Nunes said that there is no longer a social media platform available for people who “don’t want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, where you get shadow banned, nobody gets to see you, they get to decide what’s violent and not violent.”

“It’s preposterous,” declared Nunes.

Nunes is the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and author of the book “Countdown to Socialism,” published just before the election.

Big Tech is controlled by the Democrat socialist party

“Legislatively, you have to understand, this is not about Big Tech and that they’re just in Silicon Valley and they’re just trying to make money. No, they’re working for the Democratic socialist party,” said Nunes. “They’re being cheered on by this. They are state-run media and really it’s the communication system.”

“That’s how people are receiving their information is through this funnel of very few companies that are being controlled by the Democrat socialist party,” he added.

“All of these moves certainly feel like Communist China, where there is this crackdown on free speech,” observed show host Bartiromo.

Parler CEO John Matze suggested that Google, Apple and Amazon were engaged in “obvious collusion” to “stifle free speech and competition in the marketplace.”

In response, Parler has reportedly taken legal action against Amazon.