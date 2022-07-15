Conservative leadership hopeful calls out Trudeau’s ‘attack’ on legal gun owners

'I'll reroute resources focused on law-abiding firearms owners towards preventing guns from ending up in the hands of criminals.'

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Conservative Party of Canada MP and leadership candidate, blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “attack” on “law-abiding” Canadian gun owners in a new video posted on her website.

“Public safety is about keeping Canadians safe. But in Canada, the Liberal government seems content to leave criminals alone while cracking down on law-abiding farmers, hunters, and sports shooters,” Lewis said in a video called “Common Sense Firearms Laws” posted to her YouTube page Wednesday.

In the video, Lewis can be seen taking part in target practice at a gun range.

Lewis said that what Canadians need instead of more gun restrictions is a “government that’s going to respect their rights and freedoms.”

“I’ve gone through the Canadian Firearms Safety Course. I know firsthand how many rules Canadian firearms owners must comply with in order to store, transport and use their firearms,” Lewis said.

She noted that her “plan,” should she become CPC leader and then Prime Minister after an election win, is to focus resources on “stopping illegal firearms from being smuggled into our country.”

“I’ll reroute resources focused on law-abiding firearms owners towards preventing guns from ending up in the hands of criminals,” she said. “I’ll also bring in a simplified classification system that is determined by gun experts, law enforcement, farmers, and sports shooters instead of politicians and bureaucrats.”

Lewis on her website noted that when the Trudeau Liberals attack law-abiding firearms owners, they “do nothing to improve public safety.”

“I live in a rural riding. When Justin Trudeau attacks the rights of law-abiding farmers, hunters, and sports shooters, he is attacking my neighbours,” she said. “It’s time we all stood up for each other and turned the focus back on criminals.”

In late May, Trudeau announced controversial plans to freeze all new and used handgun sales through Bill C-21. This bill has reached second reading stage in Canada’s House of Commons.

A 2018 report shows that there are approximately 900,000 handguns owned by Canadians.

Lewis says she would lift Trudeau’s 2020 ban on so called ‘assault-style’ rifles

In her video, Lewis said as prime minister she would “launch a full review of all current firearms laws” to ensure that government’s efforts are “focused on keeping guns out of the hands of gangs and other criminals.”

“I will also revoke the May 2020 order in council that unfairly penalizes law-abiding firearms owners,” she said. “Instead of attacking law-abiding Canadians, I will turn the focus back on criminals in order to improve public safety. It’s time for common sense to return to government. It’s time to prioritize safety over politics.”

After the Nova Scotia mass shooting, in May 2020, Trudeau banned over 1,500 “military-style assault firearms” with a plan to begin buying them back from owners.

A recent report has shown that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police commissioner tried to plot with the Trudeau government to push gun control after a mass shooting in 2020.

Share











