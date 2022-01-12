LIVE:
Purging Patriots from the Military: Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet of the Truth for Health Foundation is joined by military whistleblowers with explosive proof
WATCH
News

Follow LifeSite on these social media platforms

We are on both Big Tech and alternative platforms.
Featured Image
 Shutterstock

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) — For LifeSite and its mission to be successful, we need you, the readers and listeners, to share our content across your social media pages. 100% of our online presence is organic. Without you, we have no presence.

After YouTube and Facebook banned us, we prayerfully considered abandoning Big Tech platforms altogether. But the fact remains that many people on these platforms are receptive to our message and may not otherwise hear from us. Even amid the persistent threat of censorship, we can tailor our message to avoid suspension and still reach thousands of persuadable people.

While doing what we can to keep our presence on Big Tech platforms, LifeSite is also continually working to grow our presence on several alternative platforms. Click the links below to follow and subscribe to us on all our platforms, both Big Tech and alternative.

Facebook

We Can End Abortion: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSite.WCEA/

We Can Defend Marriage: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSite.WCDM

LifeSite Catholic: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSite.Catholic

John-Henry Westen: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten/

LifeFunder: https://www.facebook.com/FundThisLife

LSNTV: https://www.facebook.com/LSNTV-107380665076835

Instagram

LifeSite: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/

LifeSite Catholic: https://www.instagram.com/lsn_catholic/

John-Henry Westen: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/

LifeFunder: https://www.instagram.com/fundthislife/

LinkedIn

LifeSite: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lifesitenews-com-inc/

Twitter

LSNTV: https://twitter.com/theLSNTV

John-Henry Westen: https://twitter.com/JhWesten

Telegram

LifeSite: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram

LifeSite Catholic: https://t.me/lifesitenewscatholic

John-Henry Westen: https://t.me/jhwesten

LifeFunder: https://t.me/lifefunder

LSNTV: https://t.me/thelsntv

Gab

LifeSite: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

John-Henry Westen: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten

LifeFunder: https://gab.com/LifeFunder

LSNTV: https://gab.com/LSNTV

Gettr

LifeSite: https://gettr.com/user/lifesitenews

Video Platforms

Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews

GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/lifesitenews

Banned: https://banned.video/channel/lsntv

YouTube, John-Henry Westen: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTLd2bFGKP043ycgahPxi5A

YouTube, LSNTV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw8JTSl7MOe0mgTb4Tfkozw

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.