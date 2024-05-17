LifeSite petition supporting Harrison Butker soars past 10k signatures in less than 24 hours

According to Kansas City’s CBS affiliate KCTV-5, Harrison Butker’s jersey is currently the second-best selling item on NFL.com.

(LifeSiteNews) — A LifeSite petition in support of embattled Catholic NFL field goal kicker Harrison Butker has soared past 10,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

Butker, 28, was trending on X (formerly Twitter) this week as scores of left-wing media outlets, corporate news networks, and pro-LGBT sports and political pundits flipped out over the epic pro-family commencement address he delivered to graduates at Benedictine College last Saturday.

During his 20-minute address to about 485 graduates, Butker, who is unvaccinated, unapologetically pushed back against abortion, Pride Month, Joe Biden, U.S. Catholic bishops, and the “tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

What drew the most criticism, however, was when he said being a “homemaker” is “one of the most important” titles a woman can have.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world,” he said while speaking to female graduates, “but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

Several bishops have come to Butker’s defense in recent days.

In an X post issued Thursday, Bishop Joseph Strickland thanked him for “speaking truth.”

Thank you Harrison for speaking truth, it is no surprise that some are reacting with extreme negativity, too many today hate the Truth & merely want “their” truth which is not truth at all. You are in my prayers. https://t.co/EQYTH7ah2C — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) May 16, 2024

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone likewise said that Butker’s “call for young Catholic men to put their vocations as husbands and fathers first could not be more important.”

@buttkicker7‘s call for young Catholic men to put their vocations as husbands and fathers first could not be more important. Surely we spiritual fathers can ponder his call to us too. Faithfulness is the way. Read the speech: https://t.co/oC4NP4KaZl — Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) May 17, 2024

At the same time, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane condemned Butker’s remarks.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” he said in a statement.

RELATED: Harrison Butker praises Latin Mass, slams Joe Biden, US bishops in commencement speech

According to Kansas City’s CBS affiliate KCTV-5, Butker’s jersey is currently the second-best selling item on NFL.com.

LifeSite’s petition calls on the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs to “denounce the witch hunt Harrison Butker is undergoing for expressing his Christian values.”

“The intolerance and downright bigotry of those trying to cancel Mr. Butker for simply saying what he believes should be called out by both the NFL and Kansas City Chiefs,” it reads.

“If Butker was a Muslim being attacked by conservatives for glorifying the Koran, or a feminist denounced for promoting the sexual revolution, your organizations would not hesitate to rush to his defense, but instead he stands condemned as a Christian holding the line,” it also points out.

Butker’s local bishop James Johnston of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has also weighed in on the situation.

In a statement to Catholic News Agency, Johnston said that he “support[s] Mr. Butker’s right to share his faith and express his opinions – including those that are critical of bishops.”

Butker has not commented publicly since his speech last Saturday.

A married father of two children, Butker encouraged his audience to consider moving to areas where the Traditional Latin Mass is available. He also urged young men to embrace masculinity.

“It is only in the past few years that I have grown encouraged to speak more boldly and directly because, as I mentioned earlier, I have leaned into my vocation as a husband and father,” he said. “I pray that I always use my voice for God and not for myself.”

RELATED: Liberals seek to cancel Harrison Butker after epic anti-woke, pro-family commencement speech

Click here to sign LifeSite’s petition.

Share











