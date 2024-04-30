Muslims call to make Germany a ‘caliphate’ at large demonstration in Hamburg

Several Muslim participants held signs reading ‘Caliphate is the solution’ and at an Islamist demonstration in the St. Georg district of Hamburg, and cries of ‘Allahu Akabar’ were heard from the crowd.

HAMBURG, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — Muslims called for the erection of an Islamic caliphate in Germany during a demonstration in Hamburg.

On Saturday, April 27, over 1,000 Muslims gathered for a demonstration against “Islamophobic media coverage” under the motto “Do not obey the liars” in the St. Georg district of Hamburg. Several participants held up signs reading “Caliphate is the solution.” The battle cry “Stop the dictatorship of values,” an apparent sign of rejection of the current German state, was chanted by the speakers and the crowd, accompanied by cries of “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is greater). Some participants waved flags showing the Shahada, the Islamic creed.

Jeder Mensch in Deutschland sollte diese Videos kennen, um zu verstehen, auf welchen islamistischen Abgrund unser Land zu rast. Diese jungen Männer bekommen Jahr für Jahr hunderttausendfach Nachschub und wollen unsere Straßen für “Ungläubige” unbegehbar machen. pic.twitter.com/T6oHXYidTE — Julian Reichelt (@jreichelt) April 28, 2024

The group that called for the rally, “Muslim Interaktiv,” has close ties with the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir, which has been banned in Germany since 2003. Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international Islamic group that has demanded the establishment of a global caliphate.

The leader of “Muslim Interaktiv” is 25-year-old Joe Adade Boateng, who calls himself Raheem Boateng and acts as an Islamic influencer on social media. According to local newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt, Boateng is studying to be a teacher at Hamburg University.

The speakers and participants criticized the way the German mainstream media covers the conflict in the Middle East and the German government’s support for Israel, saying that it leads to the death of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was condemned by German politicians across the political spectrum.

“Seeing such an Islamist demonstration on our streets is hard to bear. It is good that the Hamburg police have counteracted criminal acts with a large contingent,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Tagesspiegel. She stressed that Islamist groups that call for such demonstrations would be surveilled by state authorities.

The domestic policy spokesperson for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Gottfried Curio, lamented “the increasing activity of the Islamist extremist group ‘Muslim Interaktiv,’” which is taking place “completely without interference from the German authorities” in Hamburg.

“As the rampant Islamist street-extremism shows, there is an urgent need to return to a zero-tolerance policy here; an overdue ban of the group ‘Muslim Interaktiv’ would be a necessary first step,” Curio added.

Islam has been the fastest-growing religion in Germany for years, primarily due to mass migration from countries in the Middle East and North Africa and higher birth rates among these groups. According to a study by Germany’s interior ministry, between 5.3 and 5.6 million Muslims lived in Germany in 2020, which amounts to around 6.4 to 6.7 percent of the population.

RELATED

Prominent Orthodox bishop stabbed in Australia by reported Islamic extremist

Spanish priest faces three years in prison for alleged ‘hate crime’ of criticizing Islam

Islam on the rise: London’s West End illuminated by Ramadan lights for the first time ever

Radical Islamic terror group takes credit for fatal shooting during Catholic Mass in Istanbul

Share











