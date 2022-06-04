News

Ohio House Republicans pass bill to keep gender-confused men out of women’s sports

Whether moderate Republican Gov. Mike DeWine will veto remains to be seen.
Featured Image
Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio.NBC4 Columbus / YouTube

Calvin
Freiburger
Calvin Freiburger
Comments 
0

COLUMBUS (LifeSiteNews) – Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives have advanced legislation to limit women’s athletic programs to actual women, potentially setting up a confrontation with moderate Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that lawmakers attached the bill, which says students can only join sex-specific athletic teams that match their actual sex, to a different bill “that provides resources and mentorship opportunities for new teachers.” It passed the state House 56-28, along party lines, and now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

“Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls sports,” said one of the bill’s sponsors, Republican state Rep. Jena Powell.

Once again, however, the bill’s greatest obstacle may be a governor of Powell’s own party. Last year’s version of the bill died when DeWine signaled his opposition, claiming the issue is “best addressed outside of government through individual sports leagues and athletic associations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association, who can tailor policies to meet the needs of their member athletes and member institutions.” Following his cue, Senate leadership declined to vote on the bill.

The forced inclusion of “transgender women” – biological men who claim to be women – in female sporting events and athletic competitions is among the most contentious manifestations of gender-fluid ideology. LGBT activists claim it’s “discriminatory” to reserve female competitive sports for actual females, but science confirms that “trans women” retain distinct physical advantages through which they can deprive actual female athletes of recognition and scholarship opportunities intended to advance girls.

Scientific research further affirms that hormone suppression does not suffice to cancel out the physiological advantages enjoyed by male athletes.

In a paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men [do] not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy”; therefore, “the advantage to transwomen [biological men] afforded by the [International Olympic Committee] guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Despite DeWine’s excuse for rejecting the bill, the dueling examples of other Republican governors, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, demonstrate that “sports leagues and athletic associations” are typically impediments to resolution of the issue, as they approach it with a predetermined position in favor of the LGBT lobby and attempt to intimidate lawmakers and even other students into compliance (Noem has since signed legislation to protect women’s sports).

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...