Wisconsin teen fears sexual harassment charge for ‘misgendering’ could ‘shatter’ college hopes

'A charge like that on my record could shatter my chances at getting into a college when I grow up.'

KIEL, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – A middle-school student accused of “sexual harassment” for not using a gender-confused student’s preferred pronouns fears that being branded with a label once reserved for some of society’s most serious crimes will wreak havoc with his chances at higher education.

As previously covered by LifeSiteNews, Kiel Middle School parent Rosemary Rabidoux in Wisconsin says she “received a phone call from the principal over at the elementary school, forewarning me; letting me know that I was going to be receiving an email with sexual harassment allegations against my son” for “not using proper pronouns” along with two other students.

“I thought it wasn’t real,” she said. “I thought this has got to be a gag, a joke — one has nothing to do with the other.”

In a follow-up interview with Fox News Digital, her 13-year-old son Braden says, “I was anxious and scared and upset because I didn’t know what was going to happen. But mostly anxious for my present self and my future self because a charge like that on my record could shatter my chances at getting into a college when I grow up.”

Braden is being represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), whose deputy counsel, Luke Berg, calls Kiel Middle School’s actions a “gross misapplication of Title IX sexual harassment charges” as well as a “truly egregious First Amendment violation.” WILL is petitioning the school district to drop the charges, clear Braden’s record, and “make changes to ensure this doesn’t happen again to other students.”

Asked for comment, a district spokesperson would say only that the district “prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX, and will continue to support ALL students regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, sex (including transgender status, change of sex or gender identity), or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability (‘Protected Classes’) in any of its student programs and activities; this is consistent with school board policy. We do not comment on any student matters.”

Whatever the outcome, the case highlights activist education officials’ willingness to subject some students to severe real-world harm in the name of sparring other students perceived slights, regardless of whether indulging gender confusion is even healthy for the latter in the long run.

According to modern biology, sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. A range of scientific literature indicates that youth gender confusion usually resolves on its own by adulthood unless reinforced by outside forces, which often fails to prevent – or even prolongs – significant mental and emotional harm up to and including attempted suicide (with or without surgery), because fixating on “gender affirmation” tends to distract from exploring other issues that may be the actual root of a patient’s mental or emotional unrest.

