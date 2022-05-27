Trudeau’s health minister says World Health Organization should be given even greater power

'The health, economic and social costs of not being adequately prepared are catastrophic. That’s why Canada supports the idea of a new multilateral instrument to ensure better preparedness,' Jean-Yves Duclos said.

(LifeSiteNews) – While speaking Monday in Geneva, Switzerland at the World Health Assembly, Canadian Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said the World Health Organization (WHO) reaffirmed that the nation will support the WHO’s pandemic treaty.

“We need to learn from the current pandemic. The health, economic and social costs of not being adequately prepared are catastrophic. That’s why Canada supports the idea of a new multilateral instrument to ensure better preparedness,” Duclos said while speaking at the WHOs 75th World Health Assembly gathering.

“This is also precisely why institutions like the WHO are so important. The WHO has played a key role in international health cooperation since its creation and, even more so, since the beginning of this pandemic.”

Duclos was in Europe from May 18 to May 24 to participate first in the G7 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Berlin. He then traveled to attend the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, which wraps up Saturday.

In his address to the 75th World Health Assembly, Duclos said that Canada “believes that the WHO must be able to continue in this role.”

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, it is clearer than ever: The world needs a strong WHO. Like all multilateral institutions, a strong WHO needs to be sustainably financed, transparent, and accountable,” he added.

He then said that the “fight is not over,” because “this pandemic is not over,” and then sounded praise for the WHO’s Orwellian-sounding theme for this year, “Peace for Health, Health for Peace.”

“There cannot be health without peace. The pandemic, climate change and ongoing armed conflicts around the world are adding to the numerous challenges the health care community is facing,” Duclos said.

The World Health Assembly is the “decision-making body of WHO,” which this week at its 75th assembly event will hold “a series of strategic roundtables” with world government health officials to strengthen “WHO preparedness for and response to health emergencies” and work toward an “implementation road map 2023–2030 for the global action plan for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases.”

The International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response, or what is known as the WHO Pandemic Treaty, is due to be signed in May 2024 by many governments around the world. Amendments to the IHR would most likely affect how the WHO’s pandemic treaty would be worded.

The treaty is still in draft form, but will be discussed in length at the 75th assembly event.

Just recently, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis in a letter to Duclos insisted that the Canadian government “defend our healthcare sovereignty” and vote against proposed U.S. amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR).

She added that the “immediate concern” are proposed amendments to the WHO’s IHR stemming from U.S President Joe Biden’s regime. In January, the Biden administration quietly submitted to the IHR 13 proposed amendments to IHR articles for the health assembly to consider. The amendments were made public in April.

The WHO’s IHR provides an “overarching legal framework that defines countries’ rights and obligations in handling public health events and emergencies that have the potential to cross borders.”

“The IHR are an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States,” the WHO noted.

The WHO temporarily withdrew 12 of the 13 Biden amendments to the IHR after some nations voiced concerns about the proposed changes, meaning sufficient votes to pass the amendments were lacking. However, these amendments could resurface at any time, including at future meetings next month.

Lewis recently launched a petition demanding the Canadian federal government not give away its medical “sovereignty” by being involved with WHO’s pandemic treaty. It now has over 23,000 signatures.

Lewis remains the only pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race, with Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) giving her a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life. The CPC will elect a new leader on September 10.

