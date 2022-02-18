Undercover video shows FDA official admitting ties to Big Pharma, Biden’s plans for annual boosters

In a video released by Project Veritas, Christopher Cole also explained why more FDA insiders don’t speak out.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) wants annual COVID-19 shots to become the norm, according to an agency official captured on undercover video.

“You’ll have to get an annual shot” for COVID, FDA executive officer for countermeasures initiatives Christopher Cole says in video released by Project Veritas on Tuesday. “I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet ‘cause they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up,” but President Joe Biden “wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

Public health was not the only motivator according to Cole, however. “There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations,” he told an undercover investigator. “It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring – if they can – if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

Cole also predicted that the FDA was “not going to approve it,” but Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) would continue to be invoked, “just because it’s not as impactful as some of the other approvals.”

In Part 2 of the Veritas report, released Wednesday, video shows Cole speaking openly about the relationship between the FDA and the drug companies it ostensibly regulates.

“A long time ago, Congress approved user fees for FDA,” he said. “Basically, we charge the industry millions of dollars in order to hire more drug reviewers and vaccine reviewers, which will speed up the approval process, so they make more money.” But these fees are reduced, he says, because “they’re dependent on the drug companies, and the vaccine companies, and these other companies for their agency to operate.”

“I don’t think there’s enough people saying they’re, like, ‘Look, that’s fine, but that’s not right,” Cole added. “‘So, we’re not going to charge that.’ You don’t want to be that person. You’re not going to have a long shelf life in the agency if you’re always that person. There’s not an incentive to speak out in government, surprisingly. You would think there would be, but there’s not. It’s better just to just not say anything and just ignore it. The whistleblower, well, it’s high-profile whistleblower statutes and everything, that’s kind of ridiculous. It’s better to just stay quiet and accept.”

Many Americans continue to harbor serious reservations as to the COVID vaccines’ safety, stemming in large part from the rushed nature of their creation. The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative developed and released the shots in a tenth of the time vaccine development usually takes and a quarter of the time it took the previous record-holder, the mumps vaccine, yet their advocates have done little to address the concerns of the hesitant.

During a COVID-19 vaccine hearing held by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) last month, attorney Thomas Renz presented medical billing data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) showing that 2021 saw drastic spikes in a variety of diagnoses for serious medical issues over the previous five-year average, including hypertension (2,181%), neurological disorders (1,048%), multiple sclerosis (680%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (551%), breast cancer (487%), female infertility (472%), pulmonary embolism (468%), migraines (452%), ovarian dysfunction (437%), testicular cancer (369%), and tachycardia (302%).

In a statement to left-wing “fact-checking” outlet PolitiFact, Defense Health Agency’s Armed Forces Surveillance Division spokesperson Peter Graves confirmed the existence of the records but claimed that a conveniently-timed “data corruption” glitch made the pre-2021 numbers appear far lower than the actual numbers of cases for those years, which PolitiFact took at face value.

Meanwhile, data indicates that widespread dissemination of the COVID vaccines has failed to end the pandemic. The federal government considers more than 214 million Americans (over 64% of the eligible) to be “fully vaccinated” (a moving target given the vaccines’ temporary nature), yet data from Johns Hopkins University reported last October shows that more Americans died of COVID-19 by that point in 2021 (353,000) than in all of 2020 (352,000). The Moderna vaccine has been available throughout all of 2021; the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots were made available in late February.

Following the release of Part 1 of the Veritas report, the FDA claimed Cole “does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.” However, Cole has described himself as a “manager in the office that helps oversee the approval of the COVID vaccines for emergency approval,” according to Veritas.

