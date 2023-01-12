YouTube flags LifeSiteNews video with pro-abortion ‘context disclaimer’

The video that YouTube flagged features an interview with Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel, who warned of 'severe threats' to life in Catholic Europe.

(LifeSiteNews) — YouTube flagged a LifeSiteNews video with a pro-abortion “context disclaimer.”

The disclaimer with the headline “Abortion health information” shows a text derived from the National Library of Medicine which uses euphemisms to describe what abortion is.

It says that abortion is “a procedure to end a pregnancy,” and that “[i]t uses medicine or surgery to remove the embryo or fetus […] from the uterus.” The disclaimer purposefully fails to mention removing an “embryo or fetus” means killing an unborn human being.

The disclaimer furthermore states that “[t]he procedure is done by a licensed healthcare professional,” in an apparent attempt to make the practice of killing an unborn human appear like a moral and licit action.

The video that was flagged by YouTube is titled “Taking On The Globalists’ Abortion Idolatry. Daring Activist Speaks Out,” and features an interview with Catholic activist Alexander Tschugguel, who famously threw the Pachamama idols into the Tiber River during the Amazon Synod in 2019.

YouTube also added a country-specific disclaimer for the U.K., citing the British National Health Service (NHS), if the video is accessed in the United Kingdom.

The British disclaimer has a slightly different text that reads, “[a]n abortion is a procedure to end a pregnancy. The pregnancy is ended either by taking medicines or having a surgical procedure. Abortion can only be carried out under the care of an NHS hospital or a licensed clinic.”

The U.K. version of the disclaimer does not make any reference to the unborn human that is killed during an abortion and only states that the pregnancy is “ended.”

The flagging of content critical of abortion was to be expected, as YouTube announced in July of last year that it would remove or flag so-called “misinformation” regarding abortion.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is well-known for its notorious censorship efforts against conservative and dissenting content, especially during the COVID crisis. LifeSiteNews’ main YouTube channel was permanently banned in 2021 for providing truthful information and questioning the official narrative about the so-called pandemic.

