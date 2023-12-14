Soros-backed NGOs seek global control of AI in pursuit of New World Order agenda

A coterie of unelected globalist billionaires, led by the Open Society Foundations and other Soros-backed groups, are looking to seize permanent control of the information system of the future.

(LifeSiteNews) — On the 1st of November 2023, the Open Society Foundations – together with Vice President Kamala Harris – announced an initiative in Washington, D.C. “to ensure AI advances the public interest.”

These Soros-backed groups are joined by nine other non-governmental organizations (NGOs) sharing a globalist depopulation agenda in service of the New World Order, and together they “have $200 million invested in the field.”

The move marks a coordinated effort by “rights-based” NGOs to assert global control over the future of digital media. Using fears of an AI-led “army of killer robots,” their real intention is to seize permanent control through “regulation” of worldwide screen-based information.

Aiming for control of AI

In a press release issued by the Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF), ten NGOs announce their aim, which is “to fund projects to ensure that

AI protects democracy and the rights and freedoms of all people;

that AI innovation is in the public interest;

that AI empowers workers across industries;

that there is greater transparency and accountability in the development of new AI;

and that we build strong international AI norms and rules.”

Citing the dangers to democracy and to human life presented by unregulated artificial intelligence, a coterie of “charitable” billionaires are seeking unelected governance of the information system of the future.

As Laleh Ispahani, executive director of OSF in the U.S., said:

AI tools could benefit people all over the world – but who they serve will depend on how they are developed, used, and overseen. The decisions we make now will set the course for decades to come. If we want to achieve our potential as a community and a country, we must meet this moment.

So, who are the people who will decide how the powerful tools of AI will be used?

Meet the NGOs

An NGO is a “charitable” organisation which seeks similar powers to the state, but acts outside the electoral system. All ten of these globalist NGOs which seek control of artificial intelligence directly fund the political and social causes of the left, with a strong emphasis on depopulation and “social justice.”

This translates to sponsoring pro-abortion groups and providers, race-based grievance campaigns, and promoting homosexuality and transgenderism. Most campaigns seek to change national laws in favor of these grievance groups, a process enabled by extensive support of media outlets such as The Huffington Post and even Wikipedia.

George Soros is a financier whose currency speculation delivered him vast wealth. He has used this wealth in “philanthropic” causes, chiefly through his Open Society Foundations, which began in 1979 and, according to the OSF website, now “funds groups and individuals in more than 120 countries.”

Whilst the leadership has now passed to Soros’s son, Alex, Open Society Foundations continues to fund abortionist, anti-family, and other “progressive” causes. These Soros bodies directly fund pro-Communist and “LGBT rights” groups and also sponsor open borders campaigns in the promotion of an “open society.”

When control is good for you

As with the other NGOs, Soros sees his own project of control as benign.

He imagines two types of society, with the ideal being oriented around the cult of the self and the rights his organizations seek to enshrine and defend: the “right” to kill unborn children, to display and disseminate sexual extremism, and to promote divisive identity politics and the destruction of nations in service of some godless utopia – that is, the New World Order agenda.

This he calls the “open society,” which he describes as follows:

I refer to the two systems of governance as open and closed societies. I define the difference between the two as follows: in an open society, the role of the state is to defend the freedom of the individual; in a closed society, the role of the individual is to serve the interests of the rulers.

Together with the other nine NGOs, the Open Society Foundations are a major donor to progressive news outlets, which in turn provide sympathetic coverage of the activities of these unelected groups. It is these groups who see themselves as the legitimate rulers of the ideal “open society.”

A shared interest in depopulation

The Open Society Foundations are joined by similar organizations sharing a depopulation and anti-family agenda. All these NGOs are noted for their support of “left of center” causes.

One such is the Omidyar Network. Founded by Bay Area magnates Pierre and Pam Omidyar, this NGO promotes “progressive” causes such as “critical race theory” and funds socialist groups.

Its brand of “philanthropic impact investments” has been noted by Influence Watch as providing a template for initiatives such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Zuckerberg Initiative – whose donations to “left of center” causes included giving $3 million dollars to a campaign group seeking to abolish the police in the U.S.

The Omidyar Network is joined by the Democracy Fund – which Omidyar also owns. The list of NGOs includes the Packard Foundation, which together with most of the others funds abortion and population control groups. The Ford Foundation is another, which once sponsored the forced sterilization of women in India.

This latest initiative is a collective attempt by these NGOs to secure control of the global information narrative, permanently.

Why are these NGOs doing this?

What is the reason behind this move to seize control of artificial intelligence? George Soros himself explained why. In an essay written for his media outlet Project Syndicate in June 2023, he warned that the rise of artificial intelligence was one of three dangers which made up the “polycrisis” of our times. The other two, according to him, are climate change and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Soros correctly identifies that the vast potential of artificial intelligence presents a new challenge to humanity. He quoted Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called Godfather of AI, who warned of the creation of autonomous “killer robots,” saying also:

We’ve entered completely unknown territory. We’re capable of building machines that are stronger than ourselves, but we’re still in control. But what if we develop machines that are smarter than us? … It will take AI between five and 20 years to surpass human intelligence.

It is this power these ten NGOs seek to wield, to ensure their own agendas are permanently immune from any disruption of the digital narrative.

The power to decide what is good for you

It is clear that AI without any control is a danger to humanity. Yet this danger is seen as an opportunity by the “philanthropists” of this world to appoint themselves as our guardians – despite no one ever having voted for any of them.

What these ten NGOs are aiming at is not to protect you from an army of killer robots. This is a genuine (if dramatically styled) concern – yet the proposals from these NGOs make no mention of this.

Instead, they are using this fear – first trumpeted by Soros in June – to legitimize their plan to take control of digital imagery, video, and text forever. This will mean they decide what is real and what is fake, and that is OK – because they know what is best for us all. Or so they say.

For a man dedicated to building networks of subversion in the name of altruism, it was remarkable to hear him warn of the dangers of “authoritarian control” promised by developing AI technologies.

Soros fears that without control – by people like him, of course – elections and democracies could be corrupted by fakes created by “malicious actors” using AI. It seems to escape him that no such “deepfake” could be more damaging to the reputations of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris than their real appearances on television have consistently shown.

In Soros’ view, “global regulation” of AI is required in order that it serves his “open society” agenda – and disfavors the alternative – a sane, stable and traditional society which is not corrupted by unelected subversives.

The project of these ten NGOs is to control what is produced in digital media forever. This means the only images, text, and output from AI will be designed to be good for you. Any question you ask will be answered according to the values of “social justice.”

Who is to decide what is good and what is just? That would be the godless open borders abortionists who despise you. The Good People, who are seeking to protect you with their enlightened censorship regime.

Soros can be stopped

Criticism of the vast influence network of the Soros empire of subversion is often branded as “anti-Semitic” – a slur which excludes the fact that a “Soros law” was passed in Israel to prohibit the activities of the Soros Foundations.

Passed in 2017, it specifically aimed to “block donations to left-wing organizations enjoying foreign funding.”

The Israeli government bill was intended to stop NGOs such as those of Soros from building a globalist parallel structure to state power, through media control and the sponsorship of “civil society” activist groups. It banned all donations to Open Society Foundations and others like it for this reason, saying “any person donating to organizations acting against Israel will not be allowed to donate to any organization or nonprofit association in Israel.”

Similar measures taken in Hungary in 2018 were condemned by European rights groups. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán termed the legislation the “Stop Soros” law, as it was designed to stop groups like Open Society Foundations from funding and enabling mass illegal immigration.

This was judged to be a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the Hungarian government, whose measures led to the complete withdrawal of the Soros Foundation from Hungary in May 2018.

These successful initiatives highlight two important factors: that “progressive” NGOs seek to undermine the sovereign power of governments deemed to be illiberal, and that the law can be used effectively to stop them.

It is vital to remember you are not powerless and that these New World Order initiatives can be stopped. Contact your representatives today, and let them know that it is not the business of unelected billionaires with an evil agenda to decide what is good for you today, tomorrow – or forever.

