‘60 Minutes’ reveals Pentagon has developed a microchip to detect COVID, track health

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

ARLINGTON, Virginia, April 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Pentagon scientists have developed a gel-style, tissue-like microchip to be inserted underneath the skin, touted to be able to detect COVID-19 before an individual develops symptoms, prompting concerns about the manner in which such technology would be used to infringe upon people’s liberties and usher in a bio-security state.

The revelation came as part of a CBS 60 Minutes report on April 11 titled “military programs aiming to end pandemics forever.”

Dr. Matt Hepburn of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is dubbed the Pentagon’s “department of mad science,” explained how he had been tasked to develop technology that would “take pandemics off the table.”

Describing the mission of DARPA, Hepburn commented that they “challenge the research community to come up with solutions that may sound like science fiction. And we’re very willing to take chances with high-risk investments that may not work.”

“But if they do, we can completely transform the landscape.”

The retired colonel showed CBS a “subdermal implant … a tissue-like gel engineered to continuously test your blood,” which would monitor a person’s health.

Hepburn described it as a sensor, which goes “underneath your skin” and reportedly provides advance warning of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms.

“It’s like a ‘check engine’ light,” he continued. Individuals who were alerted by the microchip’s signal would then have to take a blood test, the results of which could be available in “three to five minutes,” stated Hepburn.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The CBS interviewer scorned the idea that the microchip was a “dreaded government microchip to track your every move,” yet no further details were provided about how the gel would work, or even alert individuals to the presence of the virus. Constant monitoring of the gel is clearly necessary, but neither CBS nor Hepburn elaborated on this point.

An even further invasive method was then proposed, as Hepburn presented a dialysis-style blood filter that would supposedly extract blood, remove any trace of the virus, and then put the blood back into the body. The four-day treatment method has apparently already been used successfully on a patient with organ failure and septic shock, who made a “full recovery.”

Subsequently, the Food and Drug Administration has provided emergency use authorization for the filter, and doctors have used it to treat “nearly 300 critically ill patients.”

Another military researcher behind the Pentagon’s doors is Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, who is working on a “vaccine for the whole family of coronaviruses.” Such an injection would be used to achieve Hepburn’s mission of preventing any pandemic.

“We’re trying to not just make a vaccine for this virus, we’re trying to make a vaccine for the whole family of coronaviruses,” revealed Modjarrad. “This is the core of our vaccine. We engineer the spike so that we can attach it to this protein.”

While still in clinical trials, the all-encompassing injection is predicted to be ready for delivery in five years. “This is not science fiction, this is science fact. We have the tools, we have the technology, to do this all right now.”

Dr. Modjarrad claimed that such technology would somehow be able to “inoculate the world against killer viruses,” which were not even “seen or imagined” at the current time.

Since the original 60 Minutes interview aired, the mainstream media have run with headlines such as “Pentagon unveils microchip that senses COVID in the body,” but have also been in damage limitation mode, as they became aware of how such titles vindicated those who the media had been ridiculing as conspiracy theorists.

Speaking to Newsweek, Dr. Hepburn subsequently backtracked on his CBS comments, denying the insert was a microchip: “No microchip, no electronics, none of that stuff. It wouldn’t tell you if you had influenza or if you had COVID.”

Hepburn did reveal further details about the workings of the gel, however, explaining that the gel-like tissue responds to substances in the body and emits a light glow, which can be detected by a sensor. This would alert the person that “there might be something wrong, and you would complement that with a specific COVID test, or test for other pathogens.”

A cure or a curse?

The news of the sub-surface implant has caused waves on social media, with many calling out the U.S. government and the Pentagon for ushering in surveillance of American soldiers and citizens.

Despite Hepburn’s attempt at damage limitation after the public outcry, significant concerns remain about the potential use of the Pentagon’s technology.

Late last year, LifeSite described the nefarious uses such a device could have, pointing also to the warnings given by Dr. Carrie Madej, an internist trained in osteopathic medicine. Madej suggested that the COVID injections could be linked to insertion of a digital code, barcode, or type of personal “brand” under the skin.

The technology described by Dr. Madej mirrors that described by the Pentagon’s Dr. Hepburn, although Hepburn’s gel is not currently linked to the injections.

Madej called it “Luciferase,” supposedly because this enzyme “gives a bioluminescence, a light” when activated. It would not be seen or felt by the host, but with a device “like a smart phone with a special app” one can scan over that section of the skin and it will light up, passing to the device a digital code, pattern, barcode and thus an ID of some kind.

Madej also pointed to another form of sub-surface technology, called “Hydrogel,” a nanotechnology that she described as “microscopic robotic organisms,” and developed DARPA, and a private corporation called Profusa.

One primary function of this technology is to gather information from the host’s body, including blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, medications, and nutrients. However, Madej says, “it has the potential to be used for other things” as well, such as documenting how many steps one takes if a person is swimming, running, sleeping, menstruating, and potentially, even one’s emotions.

This data is constantly measured by the individual’s smart device, sent to the cloud, and to some other database, or as she describes it, an “artificial intelligence” (AI).

This radical development of inserting such technology into the human body conforms to one of the chief goals proposed by globalist and World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab. The Fourth Industrial Revolution he described as being “characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.”

“The possibilities of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unprecedented processing power, storage capacity, and access to knowledge, are unlimited. And these possibilities will be multiplied by emerging technology breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, and quantum computing.”

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution, finally, will change not only what we do but also who we are. It will affect our identity and all the issues associated with it: our sense of privacy, our notions of ownership, our consumption patterns, the time we devote to work and leisure, and how we develop our careers, cultivate our skills, meet people, and nurture relationships. It is already changing our health and leading to a ‘quantified’ self, and sooner than we think it may lead to human augmentation. The list is endless because it is bound only by our imagination.”

With files from Patrick Delaney.

RELATED:

COVID-19 scare leads to more digital surveillance, talk of mandatory vaccine ‘tattoos’ for kids

A microchip-based program backed by Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum is tracking the COVID status of millions

Only the vaccinated can escape St. Vincent’s volcano via rescue cruise ships, says island PM

Harvard-trained MD: Globalists are using COVID-19 to ‘crush the spirit’ of mankind