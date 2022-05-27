60 percent of Americans think Biden is ‘too old’ to be president: poll

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Majorities of Americans believe Joe Biden has demonstrated he is too old to be President of the United States or is otherwise mentally unfit for the office, according to a new survey by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies and the Harris Poll.
The survey of 1,963 registered voters from May 18 to 19 finds that 53% of respondents “have doubts” when asked if they believe Biden is “mentally fit to serve as President,” and 62% say he is “showing he is too old” for the job, including majorities of independents. Even 19% of Democrats admit “doubts about his fitness,” and 29% of Democrats agree he’s “showing he is too old.”
Biden’s overall approval rating stands at 41%, with voters disapproving of his handling of the economy, jobs, terrorism, immigration, foreign affairs, government administration, crime and violence, and inflation.
The only issue on which a narrow majority gives the president passing marks is “reacting to coronavirus,” though Democrat strategists have warned candidates to back away from the deeply unpopular COVID-19 restrictions that came to define the party.
RELATED: Biden admin will force schools to let boys use girls’ bathrooms or lose federal lunch funding
Meanwhile, 58% of Americans disapprove of the Democrat Party as a whole, though Republicans only fare marginally better at 53% disapproval.
Biden has been famously gaffe-prone throughout his decades in politics, but in recent years the increasing frequency of odd and incoherent statements from the former senator and vice president, as well as moments in which he appears lost and confused, sparked a marked increase in speculation from friends and foes alike as to whether his mind has deteriorated with old age, so much so that during the 2020 campaign, Biden pledged only to serve one term “if anything changed in my health” to render him mentally incapable of the job.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stand with Archbishop Corileone as protects our Lord and Nancy Pelosi from further sacrilegious communions.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop.
SIGN the petition to support Archbishop Cordileone's brave defense of Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
SIGN the petition today to stand with Archbishop Cordileone as he faces into a storm of criticism.
MORE INFORMATION:
BREAKING: San Francisco archbishop bars Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion
Pelosi: ‘Of course’ companies should pay employees to travel out of state for abortions
Bishop of pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi launches public campaign of ‘prayer and fasting’ for her
House Democrats vote to codify Roe v. Wade, legalize abortion on demand
Pelosi defends ‘pro-abortion Catholic’ stance, claims pro-lifers ‘don’t believe in governance’
**Photo: PatristicNectarFilms/YouTube**
In February, Trump-era White House physician Ronny Jackson, who is now a Republican U.S. House member from Texas, sent Biden a letter urging him to “under[go] a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately mak[e] the results available for the American people,” citing several public instances in which Jackson argued Biden exhibited signs of mental decline.
Biden has said he expects to run for a second term in 2024, but many remain doubtful. Whether or not the 2024 nomination would go to Vice President Kamala Harris, who faces her own tensions and doubts among her fellow Democrats, may depend in part on whether Biden resigns the presidency to her before completing his full term.
In the meantime, many observers on both sides of the political spectrum expect this fall’s midterm elections to result in Republicans picking up a substantial number of seats in both chambers of Congress.