Americans to receive COVID shots inside abortion centers as part of multi-million dollar Planned Parenthood campaign

April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – America’s largest abortion company is launching a major campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines and convince people to get them.

Today, Planned Parenthood announced a $2 million English and Spanish ad blitz to promote COVID-19 vaccines to at least 1.5 million people, on top of campaigns to distribute shots through clinics and mobile sites in five states. The launch comes one week after the Biden regime named the group to its “COVID-19 Community Corps” program.

Planned Parenthood affiliates in Minnesota, Montana, New York, California, and Washington will be vaccinating people in abortion centers, deploying mobile clinics to rural and lower-income areas, and running pop-up vaccination sites, POLITICO Pro reported on Thursday.

In Washington, the abortion giant is deploying vans to supply coronavirus shots to Central American migrant workers, according to the outlet. Planned Parenthood gets vaccine doses by way of state and local health departments, rather than through the federal government, unlike federally qualified pharmacies and health institutions.

The COVID-19 vaccine program recalls Planned Parenthood’s sordid history of racist medical campaigns aimed at ethnic minorities. In the 1930s, as part of the organization’s years-long, eugenics-rooted “Negro Project,” Planned Parenthood ran mobile contraception clinics throughout the South to suppress black births. The group still disproportionately targets black and Hispanic customers for abortion and contraception.

Medical experts and the British government have raised concerns that the COVID-19 vaccines could cause pregnancy complications, and possibly infertility, in patients. The vaccine injury tracking system of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported dozens of instances of “spontaneous abortion” (miscarriage) or other serious health problems in unborn babies after their mothers received COVID-19 injections.

From 2018 to 2019, Planned Parenthood killed at least 354,871 babies, trafficking in many of their organs, and has become one of the largest suppliers of devastating, experimental hormone blockers for minors. Health care services provided by Planned Parenthood have fallen off precipitously at the same time, with cancer screenings listed as only six percent of all services in the group’s latest annual report.

Planned Parenthood officials have admitted that the move is an attempt to boost perceptions.

“Hopefully years in the future, someone can look back positively on their experience getting a vaccine through us,” a systems manager at a California Planned Parenthood affiliate told POLITICO Pro. “We’re reaching folks who might not otherwise have thought of Planned Parenthood as being able to provide services such as these.”

The vaccine initiative also may be a new source of taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, which has been defunded by multiple states and was denied tens of millions of dollars of federal funds under former President Donald Trump.

“You can always count on Planned Parenthood’s ability to get taxpayer funding no matter the problem,” Kristi Hamrick of Students for Life of America said. She called the COVID vaccine campaign “really appalling but completely unsurprising.”

COVID-19 vaccines, most of which are abortion-tainted, are not proven to stop transmission and do not necessarily prevent virus infection. Since December, American and European authorities have reported nearly 7,000 total deaths and hundreds of thousands of injuries after COVID-19 vaccine injections. Coronavirus is a treatable and survivable disease for virtually everyone who contracts it in the U.S. and other developed nations.

In addition to the undesirable and sometimes deadly side effects of the injections, which are only approved under Experimental Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, many Americans have raised concerns about the possibility of so-called vaccine passports creating a vaccine-based two-tiered society, as well as such a scheme’s massive encroachment on civil liberties.

